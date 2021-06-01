Katie Boyd Britt resigning as BCA president to pursue other opportunities

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of my greatest prides at BCA has been bringing the previously forgotten back into the fold – our small businesses on Main Street, and the rural businesses and industry that are the heart beats of local communities in every corner of our great state,” Britt said. “We have relentlessly fought for the things that matter most to hardworking Alabamians trying to earn livelihoods, build lives and raise families. Certainly, some of our toughest, yet most rewarding, battles have come the past year during the pandemic. We helped lead the successful charge to Keep Alabama Open, and spearheaded the push to protect businesses from frivolous COVID lawsuits.”

“I cannot stress enough that none of this would have been possible without the exemplary team at BCA, as well as the BCA members who volunteer their time, resources and talent for the betterment of our state on a daily basis. I am eternally thankful for their support and their passion for moving Alabama forward,” she concluded.

Britt received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama, where she also served as president of the Student Government Association.