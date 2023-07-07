Kenneth Glasgow of Dothan was sentenced to 30 months in prison in a Montgomery federal court Thursday after pleading guilty in February to numerous crimes, including skimming funds from two nonprofits he founded.

Glasgow's sentence addresses charges of drug conspiracy, tax evasion, and mail fraud.

According to court documents, Glasgow, founder of the non-profit The Ordinary People's Society, an organization that provides support for individuals and families affected by drug addiction, mass incarceration, homelessness, poverty, unemployment, and hunger, was accused of stealing over $400,000 from TOPS and Prodigal Child Project in 2018.

Glasgow used the money for his own benefit and was required to report the funds as income on his tax return. However, he refused to file a tax return for that year, and in an attempt to hide this activity, he provided false information to his tax preparer, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

This caused the preparer to complete forms for Glasgow’s nonprofit organizations that vastly understated the income of the organizations and omitted the financial benefits he received from them.

Prosecutors allege that from 2016 to 2019, Glasgow withdrew over $1.3 million from TOPS and PCP, and never reported that money on his own tax return or the nonprofits' IRS form.

Glasgow also told Social Security officials that he couldn't work and struggled to feed and care for himself despite claiming he worked 110 hours a week for the organizations without pay.

Glasgow's sentence included a charge for conspiring with a codefendant to distribute cocaine. His codefendant, Willie Frank Peterson, 50, of Dothan, pleaded guilty for his involvement in March of this year. According to Peterson's plea agreement, Glasgow agreed to purchase cocaine from him in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Glasgow was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Breunia Jennings, 23, of Dothan, after he and a friend, Jamie Townes, were looking for Townes' stolen car. When the pair spotted Jennings driving the vehicle, Townes fired multiple shots at Jennings, killing her.

While Townes was indicted on the capital murder charges, a grand jury refused to indict Glasgow due to insufficient evidence.

Glasgow founded TOPS after spending time in jail on drug charges in the 1980s. He has worked to have voting rights restored for convicted felons.

Glasgow must serve three years of supervised release after prison and pay the IRS more than $376,000 in restitution. He is the half-brother of civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.