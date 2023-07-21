Kindergarten jumpstart for Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel Schools is Aug. 1 from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m.

Jumpstart is a one day program that allows incoming kindergarten student an orientation opportunity before the beginning of school. During the three hours, the students are exposed to a mini kindergarten schedule, allowed to tour the building, and are introduced to their teacher as well as several other staff members.

All students and parents are to report to the school library with their beginning school supplies. The students will then go with their teacher to the classroom. The parents will remain in the library for an orientation meeting with the principal.

When this meeting is completed the parents will go to their child’s room for a meeting with their teacher.

During the parent/teacher meeting the teacher will explain her discipline plan, class schedule, rules, drop off/pick up procedure for students and answer questions.

Parents will need to provide transportation for their child. Please call your child’s school with any questions.