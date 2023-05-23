A Kinsey police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 431.

According to Houston County EMA director Chris Judah, the crashed occurred at the intersection of Highway 431 and Old Headland Avenue, near the 6200 block of 431.

Judah said the officer's vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest in a ditch. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown as troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.

Traffic was temporarily slowed due to the crash but picked up once the scene was cleared.