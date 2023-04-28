OZARK — A gag order imposed months ago by Circuit Judge Bill Filmore on those involved in the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney ended with the delivery of the jury’s verdict Thursday and immediately following the dismissal of court, State Attorney General Steve Marshall and his legal team held a press conference in the Ozark Courthouse.

Joining Marshall were Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey and Ozark Department of Public Safety Director Chief Charles Ward. The families of victims J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, killed 24 years ago, stood with Marshall but declined comment.

Minutes earlier the six-man, six-woman jury had delivered a “life without parole” sentence for McCraney, who they had earlier found guilty on all four counts of capital murder in connection with the July 31, 1999, death of the Dothan teens.

The nine-day trial began April 17 in the Dale County Courthouse for McCraney, 49, who has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of Beasley and Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing. A DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center in 2019 had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene when the girls’ bodies were discovered Aug. 1, 1999. DNA obtained from a swab that McCraney voluntarily provided to police in 2019 led to his arrest.

“Genealogy was an investigative tool, a remarkable tool that will continue to be evolving. It was the first time it was used in court in Alabama,” said Marshall. “One of the most compelling parts of this case was finding soil stains inside of the jeans.

“It was DNA evidence that was collected on Day 1 that convicted McCraney,” said Marshall. “This was a long two weeks with a very emotional courtroom.

“One thing that I know and everyone standing behind me knows is that the killer of these girls — for a long time, we simply didn’t know his name. This jury found his name and found him guilty based upon the evidence presented. I want to thank very specifically the 12 members of this community who served on the jury, and the skilled law enforcement involved in this, specifically the Ozark Police Department, the SBI, the Dale County Sheriff s Department, the FBI, and Dothan Police Department, all who were very involved in making sure that we had the opportunity to try and convict Coley McCraney for these murders.

“I want to be abundantly clear that this case has been surrounded by rumors, innuendos and allegations that are absolutely false,” Marshall said. “(Assistant Attorney General) Jimmy Thomas and I have not been involved by this case for 24 years but (Dale County Assistant District Attorney) David Emery has and the District Attorney’s office here has. The Ozark Police Department has worked very diligently from the very beginning to find out who committed this offense.

“To the extent that anybody wants to continue to make an allegation against this (police) department, they are not doing so with facts and with evidence,” Marshall said. “This case has shown conclusively who committed this offense, who should be held accountable and the jury got it right. I can tell you that I will defend this department to no end against those who somehow would say otherwise.”

Marshall called the guilty verdict a validation for everyone involved in the 24-year-old case. He said that he had been called in to the case when Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, who had been preparing for the trial, was in a bicycle accident during which he suffered significant injury. “David Emery had a vision for what needed to be done and his 24-year dedication to finding justice has been key.”

Massey, who had worked with Emery on the case before Emery’s injury, commended the law enforcement officers involved.

“In spite of the speculation, the rumors, and conspiracy theories, they continued to strive and work harder and harder each day to try to bring justice and closure for these families,” Massey said. “On behalf of Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams, thank you for allowing us to know your girls through you,” he told the victims’ parents. “Everyone involved in this case has had a heart for the victims.”

Massey had high praise for Dale County Victims Service Officer Ashley Helms. “The gift that God has given her to work with victims is amazing.”

McCraney’s defense attorneys, David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, told media representatives after the court was adjourned that they had never had a case in which social media played such a role. “We believe that some of the jurors may or may not have been posting on social media during deliberations. There is some evidence that one of the jurors may or may not have been posting on social media during the deliberation or maybe during the testimony,” Harrison said.

“I’ve been doing this job 32 years in some 200 criminal trials,” said Harrison. “I cannot agree that the state proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Scarborough agreed. “That courtroom is to have the state prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a person is guilty,” he said. “The jury’s job is to determine if the state has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty. And in my heart, I could not have convicted him.”

A small group of people had gathered outside the courthouse early Thursday morning holding signs with Bible verses and the words “Coley Strong” on them in support of McCraney.

“Support is always appreciated,” said Scarbrough when asked his opinion on the group. “In my opinion, though, where were those signs and those people when we were trying to get bond for him? Where were those people the last two weeks? They don’t show up until after he’s convicted. It’s almost a little too late.”

Harrison said the defense team was disappointed in the jury’s verdict. “We felt like we put a very vigorous defense on and had very good evidence in our favor,” Harrison said. “The same jury that convicted him of this crime took about 30 seconds to give him a verdict of life without parole. That seems like an oxymoron to me. Maybe we raised some doubt, we proved that.”

Ozark Department of Public Safety Director Chief Charles Ward echoed Marshall’s praise of the OPD. “I’d like to speak on behalf of OPD Deputy Chief Michael Bryan and his staff for what they have done to bring closure to this whole case,” Ward said. “To the jury, I personally thank them for what they’ve done. It’s a tough gig and I don’t care what they decided, there are people in this community that will think they should have done something else. We need to accept their decision as we move on from this and continue to grow and heal in this community.”