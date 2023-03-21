OZARK-“This court will uphold the law as written,” 33rd Circuit Judge William Filmore ruled as he denied the request of a man charged with capital murder to require a unanimous jury verdict instead of the agreement of 10 jurors as required law.

Filmore had taken that request and others made by Coley McCraney’s attorney Andrew Scarborough at a March 16 court hearing in Ozark under advisement.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment on five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in 2019 in connection with the 20-year-old cold case shooting deaths of Dothan teens, J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 2019, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was submitted for genetic genealogy testing.

McCraney’s trial was to be held in August 2022 but was continued due to a lack of available jurors. When jury selection began only 75 of the 250 people summoned showed up at the Dale County Courthouse. As a result, Filmore continued the trial. A trial has now been set for April 19 before Filmore in Ozark.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas will prosecute McCraney at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.

At the pretrial hearing last week, Scarborough told the court that his request to prohibit the death penalty, if McCraney is convicted, unless the jury verdict is unanimous is based on a law that defines the jury’s decision as a “verdict” rather than a “recommendation.”

Citing a 1975 law, Thomas told the court that the state objected to the requirement to have a unanimous jury decision because it put “an unnecessary burden on the state.”

“The law states that the decision of the jury to return a verdict recommending a sentence of life imprisonment without parole must be based on a vote of a majority of the jurors,” said Filmore in his ruling. “The decision of the jury to recommend a sentence of death must be based on a vote of at least 10 jurors. The verdict of the jury must be in writing and must specify the vote.

“The law is clear,” Filmore ruled. “This court will not re-write the law. That is the job of the legislature, not the court.

“If the legislature sees merit in the defendants’ argument, then the legislature can change the law,” Filmore ruled. “However, until then, this court will uphold the law as written. Defendant’s motion is denied.”

McCraney’s attorneys had also asked that all court proceeding be recorded and transcribed by the court reporter. “The motion is granted as all proceedings in this case have been transcribed and will continue to be,” Filmore said.