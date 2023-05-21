The life and legacy of Dothan native Jackie Mills was honored by the Wiregrass Blues Society at an awards presentation held at the Carver Museum on North Foster Street here Saturday night.

Friends and family members of Mills, called “an icon, one of the jazz greats,” gathered at the museum to pay tribute to the man who returned to his hometown after a decades-long jazz career to teach young people until his death June 24, 2014, at the age of 87.

Hosted by the Wiregrass Blues Society in partnership with the Carver Museum and funded by the Alabama Humanities Alliance, the program featured Wiregrass Blues Society President Donia Rambin, Sociologist and Blues Historian Dr. Jeneve Brooks, and Dr. Ken Thomas, the Enterprise State Community College Fine Arts Division Chairman, Coffee County Arts Alliance President and Wiregrass Blues Society Vice President.

Titled “The Path to Influence,” the presentation included selections of Mills’ favorites performed by Keith Anderson on drums, Marcus Hart on bass and Brett Smith on keyboard and an interactive question and answer period with those who shared memories of the musician who is called one of the innovators of the Bebop style of jazz.

Mills studied music at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Fla., and then later at the Julliard School in New York City, said Brooks. To be closer to New York City, he and his childhood sweetheart and wife Juanita moved to northern New Jersey.

“Jackie delved into the Harlem jazz scene and played with burgeoning jazz artists like Billie Holiday and Miles Davis. He also studied under the acclaimed jazz drummer Cozy Cole,” Brooks said. “Jackie would benefit from Cole’s connections and was able to perform with Louis Armstrong at the famous Apollo Theater and then later accompany Cab Calloway on tour.

“Jackie enjoyed a particularly deep friendship with Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker and lived with Bird for two years which strengthened Jackie’s love of the jazz style Bebop,” Brooks said.

In 1968 Mills and his wife moved back to Dothan where he continued to perform in clubs and became a music educator, teaching privately as well as bringing his jazz knowledge to students at Wallace Community College, Florida State University, Troy University, Florida A&M University and for thousands of primary school children through the free “Jazz in Schools” programs produced by Music South.

David Frederick James was Mills’ youngest student. Saturday his mother, Teretha James, shared a film clip of Mills and her then 4-year-old son featured on the late Ann Varnum’s Morning Program on WTVY. Her son was able to play the Dothan Jazz Festival with Mills, James said.

Paul Pollan, a former student and close friends, said he met Mills in 1988 when Mills was “gigging” at the Jolly Fox. He said he admired Mills’ “fantastic brushwork” and credits a national tour he landed with Steve Winwood, directly to Mills’ guidance.

Pollan shared stories of Mills’ outstanding performances in the annual Dothan Jazz Festival in the 1990s, playing with Randy Brecker at the Dothan Opera House.

In his later years, Jackie also worked with the Dothan Auxiliary Police Department and at Dothan High School.

In addition to Mills’ posthumous honor, Dothan native David Adkins and Blues Power DJ Gil Anthony were honored by the Wiregrass Blues Society as the living honorees recognized at the Wiregrass Blues Fest March 25 at the Plant in Dothan.

Adkins was a musical prodigy/multi-talented instrumentalist who took his first piano lessons from his aunt Lera Mae Rogers at age eight. His “quick study” ability was fostered by his older brother, John Rainey Adkins. Adkins remembers hanging around John Rainey’s rehearsals at their house on West Main Street, first with The Webs and later with The Candymen – who became Roy Orbison’s touring band.

In 1972, John Rainey Adkins formed the first version of the band Beaverteeth, a local nightclub/touring band, featuring his younger brother on lead guitar and Charlie Silva on drums and lead vocals. A later version of Beaverteeth featured lead singer, Rodney Justo, who booked the band to tour with B.J. Thomas, including national TV appearances.

Their live 1975 performance of B.J. Thomas’ No. 1 Billboard hit “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” - on Midnight Special with DJ Wolfman Jack - showcased then 22-year-old David’s flawless guitar solo. The next version of Beaverteeth then released two noteworthy albums on RCA Victor in 1977 and 1978, entitled Beaverteeth and Dam It, respectively, which included Jay Scott on sax and Adkins’ wife Laura Scott Adkins on backing vocals. From the late 70s through the early 80s, Adkins lived in Atlanta, Ga., recording at Atlanta Rhythm Section’s Studio One.

Adkins returned to Dothan from Atlanta as a studio musician at the late Mike Boyd’s Wildwood Studios. In the early 2000s, Adkins entertained at piano gigs at Stray Cats club and was flown cross-country to perform at dueling piano nightclubs.

Adkins and his older brother are featured on downtown Dothan’s Music Mural. David is the keyboard player for the FUMC’s group, Promise, and continues to perform and record locally.

A North Dakota native Anthony came to the Wiregrass via California where he attended college and began his radio career at KRUZ and KACL in Santa Barbara, Calif., following a stint in the Air Force. Anthony moved to the Wiregrass in 1978 when he was hired by WGAF in Dothan. He started the Blues Power Radio program at WDMT in Eufaula in 1995 which was distributed to stations across the country and is a weekly show on Sunday and Monday nights broadcast and live streamed at WDIG in Dothan.

In 2010 and 2011 Anthony was part of a board that initiated a fundraising program and awareness campaign through music to benefit ALS research. He co-founded the Wiregrass Blues Fest in 2011 and in 2013, Anthony was awarded the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive Award for radio.

He is a charter member of the Wiregrass Blues Society and most recently led the charge to rename two streets in Ariton in recognition of Blues artists Big Mama Thornton and J.W. Warren, both Ariton natives.