Multiple people have been arrested on drug charges following a two-year investigation involving several agencies.

"This initiative speaks to the multi-agency commitment to fight crime in the Wiregrass area in partnership with the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama as well as other federal, state and local law enforcement," Sgt. Joshua Robertson, from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, said. "We are grateful to all of the agencies for their willingness to participate in this investigation."

At the conclusion of the investigation, the following six individuals were charged by way of criminal indictment:

Derrick Deon Doyle, 35, of Dothan; charged with one count of controlled substance and five counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Matthew Shaun Briand, 42, of Midland City; charged with one count of controlled substance conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Natalie Woodham, 42, of Dothan; charged with one count of controlled substance conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.

Arthur Jarvis Davis, 37, of Andalusia; charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kevin Scott Thompson, 43, of Dothan; charged with one count of controlled substance conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Collis Jason Martin, 49, of Dothan; charged with one count of controlled substance conspiracy and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

The joint task force that carried out this operation consisted of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, the Enterprise Police Department, the Dale County Sheriff's Office, the Geneva Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Additional arrests are expected to be made as the investigation is still ongoing.