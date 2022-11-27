Level Plains Christmas Queens crowned

LEVEL PLAINS — The Level Plains Queens hosted their first Christmas pageant Nov. 18 at the community center here. The event was a fundraiser for a local Angel Tree in Level Plains and raised $849.

The Level Plains Queens are ambassadors for Level Plains and participate in community service projects. “These awesome ladies exemplify the importance of service over self which is something that we need to encourage in our young people,” said Pageant Director Lisa Richards. “The Level Plains Queens also have collected toys for the Toys for Tots program.”