Level Plains Christmas Queens crowned

LEVEL PLAINS — The Level Plains Queens hosted their first Christmas pageant Nov. 18 at the community center here. The event was a fundraiser for a local Angel Tree in Level Plains and raised $849.
The Level Plains Queens are ambassadors for Level Plains and participate in community service projects. “These awesome ladies exemplify the importance of service over self which is something that we need to encourage in our young people,” said Pageant Director Lisa Richards. “The Level Plains Queens also have collected toys for the Toys for Tots program.”
The inaugural Christmas Queens are Miss Christmas Leila Keeler, Teen Miss Christmas Destiny Fikes, Preteen Miss Christmas Sara Elizabeth Tolisin, Petite Miss Christmas Addison Laye, Little Miss Christmas Breeli Kate Mason, Petite Miss Christmas Addison Laye, and Teeny Miss Christmas Emery Oufett.
Named Level Plains Christmas Ambassador is Saylor Albritton and named Level Plains Spirit of Christmas is Fiona Keeler.