 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Level Plains Christmas Queens crowned

  • 0
Level Plains Christmas Queens crowned

In front, from left are Teeny Miss Christmas Emery Oufett, Petite Miss Christmas Adison Laye, Little Miss Christmas Breeli Kate Mason, Christmas Ambassador Saylor Albritton, Spirit of Christmas Fiona Keeler, and Future Little Miss Level Plains Rosalie Cole. In back from left, are Little Miss Level Plains McKinley Deloney, Preteen Miss Christmas Sara Elizabeth Tolisin, Miss Christmas Leila Keeler, Teen Miss Destiny Fikes, and Miss Level Plains McKinley Deloney.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LEVEL PLAINS — The Level Plains Queens hosted their first Christmas pageant Nov. 18 at the community center here. The event was a fundraiser for a local Angel Tree in Level Plains and raised $849.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Level Plains Queens are ambassadors for Level Plains and participate in community service projects. “These awesome ladies exemplify the importance of service over self which is something that we need to encourage in our young people,” said Pageant Director Lisa Richards. “The Level Plains Queens also have collected toys for the Toys for Tots program.”

The inaugural Christmas Queens are Miss Christmas Leila Keeler, Teen Miss Christmas Destiny Fikes, Preteen Miss Christmas Sara Elizabeth Tolisin, Petite Miss Christmas Addison Laye, Little Miss Christmas Breeli Kate Mason, Petite Miss Christmas Addison Laye, and Teeny Miss Christmas Emery Oufett.

Named Level Plains Christmas Ambassador is Saylor Albritton and named Level Plains Spirit of Christmas is Fiona Keeler.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert