Members of the Level Plains Police Department were recognized by LPPD Chief Johnny Summers at the city council meeting July 18.

“I think it’s my job to give these officers public recognition and praise for going above and beyond the call of duty,” Summers said as he presented a certificate of commended to each of the officers for their outstanding support of the most recent community service project, the third annual community-wide Independence Day fireworks display. “Most everybody was here 12 hours working this event. That is a very big deal, especially for the reserve officers who are volunteering their time.”

“These certified and reserve officers go above and beyond to serve the citizens of this community and I’m going to praise them every chance I get,” he added.

The 1991 Daleville High graduate spent 15 months attending the Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson County on the weekends to earn his law enforcement certification. He was appointed Level Plains Police Chief three years ago and has been a strong advocate of community policing since his appointment. “Community policing means creating a better understanding of what law enforcement does and lets the citizens see the positive side of law enforcement, which is not always what you see on TV,” he said

This is the third year that the police department has hosted the community Independence Day celebration. “We see it as an opportunity to bring the community together. We want to be community police more than anything.”

The Level Plains Police Department also teams with area businesses to sponsor an annual “Cops, Kids and Christmas” event. “What helps us is the local support because if we can reach the kids and get them to see how police really are, it helps us with them as well as with their parents in the future, if we would need their help as well,” he said.

“Level Plains is where I grew up,” he added. “And I love this town.”