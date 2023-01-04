Level Plains, Warrant Officer Career College formalize partnership

LEVEL PLAINS- The Commandant and Deputy Commandant of the Warrant Officer Career College on Fort Rucker came to the city council meeting here Tuesday with a certificate of partnership formalizing an agreement made two months ago between the WOCC and this Dale County city of 2,002.

WOCC Commandant Col. Kevin E. McHugh and WOCC Deputy Commandant CWO5 Jeff Caniglia presented the certificate formalizing the partnership agreement “in pursuit of increased friendship and betterment for both their people and communities."

McHugh said that he had talked with Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson about the feasibility of a community support partnership.

“The mayor said he’d bring the matter up to the city council,” McHugh said. “The council felt so strongly in support of the idea that they voted to approve it right that night, so here we are two months later to formalize the partnership.

“This inseparable bond will enhance readiness, provide efficiencies, enrich the lives of soldiers and their families, and improve relations,” McHugh said. “The citizens of Level Plains have graciously welcomed service members, their families and Department of Defense employees into their homes and businesses for generations.

“We look forward to continuing this friendship and we thank you for your continued support,” McHugh told the Level Plains City Council.

The Level Plains City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the community center. The meeting is open to the public.