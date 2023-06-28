Dothan's American Legion chapter may soon have a new home.

"American Legion has been looking for a home for several years," Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "I think this would be a great fit for them and the organization does as well."

During a regular meeting on Monday, Houston County commissioners unanimously voted to approve a resolution to convey property to the local American Legion chapter.

The property, located at the intersection of Flynn and Redmond roads in Dothan, was originally a prisoner-of-war camp in World War II, and the county was deeded the property in the 1950s. However, the state restricted its use, and the county hasn't been able to find a purpose for it since.

"It has to be used for a public purpose," Shoupe said. "In the 70 years that we've owned the property, we haven't been able to identify a public purpose to use it for."

By approving this resolution, the state will now decide whether to keep or release the deed restriction. Shoupe said he tried multiple times over the last few years to get it removed.

"In 2017, we tried to give it away," Shoupe said. "But that didn't happen and at one point, I didn't think we'd ever get this removed because we would make the request, and by the time we would educate someone from the state about the property's history, we'd have to start the process over again because that person would get another job and a new person would be brought in."

If the state decides to release the restriction, the deal will have reversionary interest on it, meaning the county could take it back from the American Legion if they don't use it within a specific time frame.

"We would give it to them pending if they actually use it," Shoupe said. "If they never build offices or a location on that property after a certain time, that property would come back to us, and we can give it to somebody else."

Shoupe is confident the state will remove the restriction.

"This has been pretty difficult because things in the state move so slowly," Shoupe said. "Sometimes that's a good thing, but in this case, it moves so slowly that we've never been able to get it removed. Ultimately, we have to make the request and the governor has to sign off on it. We'll see what happens, but I'm hopeful the restriction will be lifted."

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Appointed Mike Tew to the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership.

— Accepted the resignation of Chris Judah as EMA director.

— Approved a resolution to adopt 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

— Approved budget amendment for the purchase of radiological equipment as requested by Alabama Department of Public Health utilizing APCO Funds.

— Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Dothan to facilitate the construction of a new City Hall and enhance parking and safety near the courthouse.

— Approved a request to sell miscellaneous items on GovDeals from County Maintenance, Revenue, Sheriff and Road & Bridge.