Artists from across the Wiregrass and beyond are getting the opportunity to showcase their work at the second annual Loop Music & Art Festival next week.

The festival is set for Saturday, April 8, and will take place in the 100 block of North Foster Street in downtown Dothan. Nearly 40 artists specializing in a variety of different mediums such as painting, clay, wood, printmaking and photography will have their work on display and for sale during the event.

The goal of the festival is to highlight both established and emerging artists. Outside of professional artists, students from local schools will also have the chance to show off and sell their work.

While most of the artists are based in the Wiregrass region, some are coming from as far as Atlanta and Birmingham to take part in the event.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and artists will sell their work through 4 p.m. Aside from visual arts, performing arts are also a big part of the event as three bands are scheduled to play live music for attendees.

Music is expected to start playing at 1:30 pm. and will last until the conclusion of the festival at 7 p.m. The trio of musicians are Arts Fishing Club, Few Miles South, and Eddie 9V.

Several area restaurants are going to be open during the event and an array of food trucks will be lined up on North Foster Street to serve attendees. The Thirsty Pig Taproom will also be on site to serve alcohol.

Claire Necessary, an area artist, organized the event after moving to Dothan. She had the idea to bring an art festival to the city and when she heard that adding music to the festival could attract more people, she sought the help of Scott Parsons who created the local promotional group, Live at the Opera House.

From there, the Loop Festival was born and held for the first time last year. The festival's name pays homage to the city's Ross Clark Circle.

The event is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating. For more information, visit theloopmusicandartfestival.com.