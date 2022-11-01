Local AUSA chapter earns 18 national awards

DALEVILLE - “Voice for the Army, support for the soldier” is more than just a motto to members of the Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army who recently returned from the national conference in Washington, D.C., with 18 awards.

The local chapter, with members from throughout South Alabama from Montgomery to Mobile, currently has 150 community partners, Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army Executive Secretary Tanya Hartley said Tuesday.

Under the direction of Vice President of Partnership Development Mike Schmitz, who also serves as the Alabama Civilian Aide to the United States Secretary of the Army, the chapter’s goal is 250 members but the chapter’s growth over the past 10 months garnered them the AUSA President’s Club Award at this year’s conference, held in October.

“We were the only chapter to receive the President’s Club-Bronze ribbon,” Hartley said about the award for the chapter that had growth each month for 10 of the past 12 months.

The local chapter also received the Chapter of Excellence, Superior Chapter, Merit Chapter, Chapter of Distinction, Star Chapter, Greatest Membership Growth, Community Partner Support, Army Birthday, Family Programs, Best Chapter Support of ROTC, Take the Hill Chapter, Department of the Army Civilian Support, NCO and Soldier Programs Support, Soldier for Life, Young Professionals, Professional Development, and Volunteer Program, Hartley said.

The Chapter of Excellence award ribbon was earned by being the chapter that significantly exceeded the Superior Chapter requirements and met or exceeded goals for other programs throughout the year.

The Superior Chapter award was recognition for exceeding the Merit Chapter requirements and the Merit Chapter award was awarded for achievement in the areas of general membership meetings, membership, membership communications, and administration.

The Chapter of Distinction was earned for sustained performance in month-to-month growth and the Star Chapter was recognition for increasing membership of the operating year.

The Greatest Membership Growth was recognition of the greatest percentage in membership and the Community Partner Support awards was for being a chapter that has an active relationship with community partners.

The Army Birthday award ribbon was presented for sponsoring events celebrating the Army’s birthday and the Family Programs award was received for conducting events to honor, educate and assist Army families.

The Best Chapter Support of ROTC was earned for the chapter’s active relationship with local JROTC programs, and the Take the Hill award ribbon was earned for the chapter’s active promotion of AUSA interests with elected officials. NCO and Soldier Program Support was recognition for the chapter’s support of the professional development and other solder related support activities. The Soldier for Life Award was recognition of the chapter’s support of the community military retirees and veterans.

The Young Professionals, Professional Development, and Volunteer Development awards were received for recognition and investment of resources for those in each of the respective categories.

“The Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) has a distinguished history and a long heritage of taking care of soldiers and their families,” said Chapter President Doug Wynn, crediting the membership support for the number of recognition awards. “AUSA supports soldiers, their families, and Army civilians and provides a voice for the Army and honors those who have served.”