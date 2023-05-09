Sarah Caroline Herndon was selected as the 2023 scholarship awardee by the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation and Sony Scholarship Selection Committee.

Herndon will attend The University of Alabama to major in chemical engineering with a concentration on biomedical engineering.

This private scholarship program is administered through the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation and open to seniors who attended Dothan High School. After being in place for a decade, this is the last year for the scholarship program.