Realtors from across the Wiregrass recently had the opportunity to learn about a variety of different affordable housing programs.

"The cost of down payments shouldn't stop new or existing home buyers from living the American dream," Anita Dawkins, from Dothan-based Community 1st Real Estate, said.

Over 40 real estate professionals packed the Wiregrass Rehabilition Center last week for the Lunch and Learn Affordable Housing event hosted by the Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Freddie Mac.

Several other local entities including FirstBank Mortgage, Community 1st Real Estate, the City of Dothan, Southeast Alabama Association of Realtors, and Arrow Exterminators, helped drive the event by sponsoring it.

Throughout the two-hour long session, Alana Beaugez, from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, and James Hall, an affordable lending manager with Freddie Mac, discussed different affordable housing programs that would help offset the cost for potential buyers.

One of the programs mentioned during the session was Step Up. Offered by AHFA, Step Up provides down payment assistance and a 30-year fixed interest rate for buyers who make less than $130,600 per year. In this program, the rate is 3.5%.

For Freddie Mac, the company offers an incentive in which eligible first-time homebuyers only need to put 3% down on the purchase.

By utilizing these programs, homebuyers can save money toward moving expenses, utility deposits appliances, furniture, renovations, and upgrades.

Dawkins said due to increased rates, it is important buyers know about these programs since purchasing a home without down payment assistance could be difficult.

"Everything is high right now; rates are up, and the supply is increasing," Dawkins said. "The high rates can leave some buyers in a limbo because although they can afford a mortgage, they need a little assistance in order to make the down payment."

Several attendees approached organizers at the conclusion of the event and told them they learned something new.

"The feedback we've received has been great," Dawkins said. "Some Realtors that were here had no idea these programs existed until now. I'm grateful for the impact we were able to make."

Despite having to deal with bad weather, Realtors were not deterred from attending the event.

"Of the 75 people who registered, 45 showed up," Dawkins said. "We really can't complain about the crowd, and hopefully down the road we can bring in every Realtor from the area."

Dawkins is optimistic that the event will be held again in Dothan in the not-too distant future.

"I'd love to have another event toward the end of the year," Dawkins said. "We want to continue to spread the word and inform realtors about all these incentives so they can better help homebuyers. As the industry continues to change, realtors need to be aware of what is out there."

More information about AHFA's Step Up program can be found at www.AHFA.com. For additional information about the programs Freddie Mac has to offer, visit www.freddiemac.com.