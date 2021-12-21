Local Special Olympian makes calendars to raise money for Angel Paws program

Local Special Olympian Brandi Deese has enjoyed art and coloring since she was very young and uses her talent to help others and make a difference in the community.

In 2019, Deese began creating calendars with her artwork and selling them for $10 each to raise money for local nonprofit organizations including the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Group for the Wiregrass Buddy Walk and the Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Cycling Program which was able to purchase new uniforms using her donation of $2,829 in February.

This year, Deese chose to donate proceeds to the Wiregrass Angel House for their Angel Paws program where her father, Tony Luker, trains and works with the facility dogs that provide comfort to victims of violent crimes and families of homicide victims.

“Our K9 companions help victims, especially children, who may be scared to talk and tell the story of the horrific crime that affected them,” Luker said. “Many times, children will not go forward or talk to counselors, but they will with the dogs because they give a calming effect.”

Luker said the highly-trained facility dogs can attend counseling sessions with the victims and can even accompany them in court while they testify on the stand.