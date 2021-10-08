1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID

ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician, said parents need to educate themselves on the vaccine with vetted information and talk with their physician or child’s pediatrician about concerns. The Pfizer pediatric dose would be one-third the strength of the dose currently given. Landers said the vaccine is safe and can help protect children from not only COVID but also the potential long-term effects from the virus such as long COVID or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“When we speak to the issue of vaccinating children, we have to remember that COVID will find a place … and the place is people that are not vaccinated,” Landers said. “And certainly COVID has found a place in our pediatric population because during this most recent surge, 20% or above – we were even up to 25% – of cases were in the population of zero to 17.”

Despite school districts doing away with mask mandates and the state not having a mask mandate, Harris said he still recommends people wear face coverings, especially in public spaces. Harris said everybody is feeling COVID fatigue but now is not the time for people to let their guards down as the state still has a lot of people in hospitals and is still seeing daily death counts in the double digits.

“My medical opinion as a physician is when there’s a pandemic still going on, you ought to wear a mask,” Harris said. “That seems like the very least you can do… If you’re in a rain storm with an umbrella, you don’t go ‘Hey, I’m not getting wet, I might as well put my umbrella away’ if it’s still raining. I mean that doesn’t make any sense. So, we’re wearing masks because they help prevent transmission of disease. There are still hundreds, in fact more than 1,000 cases a day in our state every day for the past several days.”

