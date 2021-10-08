1 in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID

One in 330 Alabama residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state’s health officer.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Alabama has seen around 15,000 total deaths due to the virus, Dr. Scott Harris said during a Friday news briefing. The state has seen more than 806,000 cases since last year.
Currently, there are still around 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state – which is about two-thirds less what it was about a month ago, Harris said.
“For the past couple of weeks we’ve had declines in our cases,” he said. “Very thankfully, we’ve had declines in our number of hospitalizations as well.”
The death rate, however, has not declined. Just as the number of deaths tends to be last indicator to go up in the span of an illness, they are also the last indicator to decrease, Harris said.
There are now more than 2 million Alabama residents who are fully vaccinated.
Harris advised unvaccinated residents thinking of getting a vaccine prior to the holidays to do so as soon as possible. Five to six weeks is needed from the time of the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to be fully protected, he said. The approaching holidays bring concerns because the state saw its most significant outbreak of COVID-19 following the 2020 Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“If you go and get vaccinated in the next week or so, you will have time to be fully vaccinated and protected before the Thanksgiving holidays,” Harris said. “And really next week is pretty much the time that you’re going to need to do that if you’re going to have the safest possible Thanksgiving.”
Harris referenced a recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report that showed that about 100,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths were prevented by vaccinations in Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 and up from January to May of this year.
Alabama has given about 84,000 booster and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since approval was given to administer such doses, Harris said. Those doses are approved for ages 65 and up, those living in long-term care facilities, and people considered immune-compromised. Both Pfizer and Moderna are approved for third doses for those who are immune-compromised, but only Pfizer is approved for booster doses.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) expects to more information on booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines late next week. Harris said there should also be more information on vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of the month. Pediatric vaccine doses could be available by early November, he said.
Harris said ages 12-17 are the least vaccinated group in the state. And while it’s likely we’re going to be living with COVID-19 from now on, vaccinating younger people will go a long way in reducing the occurrence of the virus, he said.
ADPH’s Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician, said parents need to educate themselves on the vaccine with vetted information and talk with their physician or child’s pediatrician about concerns. The Pfizer pediatric dose would be one-third the strength of the dose currently given. Landers said the vaccine is safe and can help protect children from not only COVID but also the potential long-term effects from the virus such as long COVID or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
“When we speak to the issue of vaccinating children, we have to remember that COVID will find a place … and the place is people that are not vaccinated,” Landers said. “And certainly COVID has found a place in our pediatric population because during this most recent surge, 20% or above – we were even up to 25% – of cases were in the population of zero to 17.”
Despite school districts doing away with mask mandates and the state not having a mask mandate, Harris said he still recommends people wear face coverings, especially in public spaces. Harris said everybody is feeling COVID fatigue but now is not the time for people to let their guards down as the state still has a lot of people in hospitals and is still seeing daily death counts in the double digits.
“My medical opinion as a physician is when there’s a pandemic still going on, you ought to wear a mask,” Harris said. “That seems like the very least you can do… If you’re in a rain storm with an umbrella, you don’t go ‘Hey, I’m not getting wet, I might as well put my umbrella away’ if it’s still raining. I mean that doesn’t make any sense. So, we’re wearing masks because they help prevent transmission of disease. There are still hundreds, in fact more than 1,000 cases a day in our state every day for the past several days.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.