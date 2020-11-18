11-year-old donates birthday gifts to those in need

“They started it because the house was just overrun with toys that we really didn’t need anymore,” Steddum said. “The oldest one started it, and then we just kind of passed it down. With Mikki, we had said she would start doing it at age 9 and she actually opted to start doing it at her eighth birthday party.”

Steddum said none of the kids resisted the idea of giving their birthday presents to others. Choosing how the birthday gifts would be donated gave them some ownership.

“They pretty much know if they wanted something at some point they were going to get it whether it was for their birthday or Christmas or just a random time,” Steddum said. “If they wanted it and it was reasonable, they’d get it.”

Donating birthday presents, however, hasn’t necessarily cut down the toy clutter in the Steddum home, but Steddum said she thinks the practice has been good for all of them. Once, Mikki even collected toys from her bedroom for a classmate who lost all of their toys in a fire.

“All of the kids have a tendency to want to make sure other kids have stuff to play with and things to do,” Steddum said. “… I think this definitely helps them give back to the community.”

