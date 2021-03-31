15th annual Scale Back Alabama going virtual

Alabama’s 15th Scale Back Alabama program is going virtual for 2021 and making some requirement changes. The start of a new year can be the perfect time to commit to a healthier lifestyle and develop positive habits.

Scale Back Alabama is the state’s largest wellness program hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama Department of Public Health. It will begin on April 5, and participants will choose one to three goals to focus on for the 10-week program. Two-person teams are no longer required to participate, and weight loss is an optional goal this year. The program has also removed weigh-in and weigh-outs requirement.

There will be prizes, in the form of Amazon e-gift cards, offered each week for those participants who indicate on their dashboard that they completed their goals for the week.

Throughout the last 15 years of the program Alabama has lost a cumulative 1.4 million pounds and had 335,752 participants state wide. To register go to scalebackalabama.com/member/register. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 4.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.

