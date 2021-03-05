18-year-old accused of killing uncle in Coggins Trailer Park

An 18-year-old is accused of stabbing and killing his uncle in their home in Coggins Trailer Park on East Saunders Road early Thursday morning.

Edwardo Alexander Cuz Hor, 18, of Guatemala, is being charged with murder and second-degree assault.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said deputies responded to a report of an edged weapon assault at the mobile home park at or about 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival on the scene, it was determined the victim Mario Cuz Caal was deceased. The cause of death appeared to be a stab wound to the chest.

The victim’s son woke up and attempted to stop his cousin, but was also assaulted by Cuz Hor, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office press release. The injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect fled on foot, but was picked up by deputies without incident at or about 3:45 a.m. walking down Hodgesville and Middleton roads.

Cuz Hor is being held at the Houston County Jail without bond.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Dothan Police Department, Pilcher's Ambulance Service, and Diaz Bonding Co. for assistance in this case.

