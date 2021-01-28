19-year-old charged for robbing Dothan gas station twice

Dothan police charged a former Enterprise football player with two counts of armed robbery on Wednesday after he admitted to the crimes.

Romaine Shown Rico McFarland, 19, of Dothan, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000.

Officers said LoLo’s Mini Mart was robbed twice – once on Dec. 19 and again on Wednesday.

A masked suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect collected an undisclosed amount of cash, vaping equipment, and cigars, then fled the scene on foot. Investigators had been working leads in an attempt to identify the person responsible.

Early Wednesday morning, a masked suspect, believed to be the suspect responsible for the Dec. 19 robbery, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect, again, collected an undisclosed amount of cash, vaping equipment, and cigars, and fled on foot.

Investigators canvassed the area near where the robbery occurred and came to an address in the 2100 block of Oakdale Drive, a short distance from the store.