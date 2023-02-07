CLAYTON — A Clayton man and Eufaula woman died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Barbour County, according to the a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro on Alabama 30 at around 3 a.m. when the vehicle struck a deer and crashed into a culvert and tree before overturning.

Wood-Caple and passenger Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

No further details are available as members of the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.