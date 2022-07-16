2 Dothan physicians say recent variant culprit behind peak of COVID cases

Are we in another COVID-19 surge?

Southeast Health’s chief medical officer seems to think so based on his experience with the coronavirus.

Last week, Southeast Health had 34 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at admission, said Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at Southeast Health.

“That number of patients has been creeping up very, very slowly since the very end of April and the beginning of May,” Narby said. “What I can tell you, though, is that I believe we are well into another surge. But this surge is different in many ways than previous ones.”

One difference is that more than half of the patients with COVID at the Dothan hospital are what Narby calls “coincidentally” COVID positive. In other words, they were admitted to the hospital for other reasons and found to have COVID when they were tested upon being admitted.

“The number of people admitted to the hospital because of COVID is a minority of those patients,” Narby said.

At Dothan’s Flowers Hospital, where there were seven patients with COVID last week, a similar trend has been occurring, according to Dr. Allen Latimer, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor with Flowers.

“The community level is high and most of those people are getting outpatient care,” Latimer said.

A COVID-19 omicron subvariant known as BA.5 seems to be the culprit behind the current peak in cases. It’s a highly-contagious subvariant estimated to be responsible for more than 60% of current U.S. cases.

The BA.5 omicron subvariant is so contagious it’s surpassed all the other omicron subvariants. It seems to also have a knack for getting around immunity, whether natural or immunity gained through vaccinations. So even if you’ve had COVID, you can get it again and you can spread it to others.

But, as Narby and Latimer said, this surge is different. Even patients with COVID who are in critical care units – there were only a few between both hospitals – are not in those units because of COVID.

“Omicron and its subvariants as a disease behave differently than delta and beta did earlier,” Narby said. “They cause somewhat less severe illness, and that’s because omicron and its subvariants are more upper respiratory in the nose, in the sinuses, rather than in the lungs. So, people with omicron generally do not get pneumonia like the earlier variants caused.”

Also, if you’ve been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 – or both – you are better protected and more likely to have milder symptoms, Narby said.

Patients hospitalized due to COVID tend to be those who have always been considered high risk because of age, weight, diabetes, high blood pressure, compromised immune systems, or other underlying health issues.

That’s not to say that COVID-19 and its variants are no longer dangerous. People can experience severe illness regardless of vaccination status, past infections, and risk factors. There are still 348 deaths daily on average from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latimer said people need to remain vigilant because the next variant could be more lethal.

“I think there’s always a risk,” Latimer said. “And I think that the more illnesses that you have, namely diabetes and obesity, the more at risk you are.”

Alabama’s 67 counties have either medium or high community levels for COVID-19. All of the local Wiregrass counties, except for Covington and Pike, have high community levels, which are determined based on new cases, hospital admissions, and available staffed hospital beds over the previous seven days.

The moving 7-day positivity rate for Alabama was around 29% as of Friday, based on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Hospitalizations have continued to tick upward and were at 628 around the state as of Friday.

Alabama’s reported COVID deaths, however, have dropped to between 1 and 3 a day since June.

Since the pandemic first reached Alabama in March 2020, the state has recorded nearly 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and 19,822 people have died in Alabama. So far in 2022, there are have 464,115 cases and 3,075 deaths reported.

Since January, the Wiregrass has reported 28,189 cases of COVID-19 and 246 deaths.

Houston County, Coffee County, and Dale County all had positivity rates around 35% as of Friday. Geneva and Henry counties had positivity rates of 27.7% and 26.6% respectively. Latimer and Narby said these rates are likely low because they don’t include those who test positive with at-home tests.

“COVID right now in Houston County is running rampant in the community; it is as prevalent as at any point that it’s been anytime during the pandemic,” Narby said.

Narby said historic data collected by Southeast Health shows that when transmission rates reached 25 to 30% in the past, there were more than 100 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 compared to the 34 who had COVID earlier this week. Of those 34 patients, 84% were unvaccinated, Narby said.

“Based on our observations, vaccination remains the single most effective way to avoid severe COVID, hospitalization and death,” Narby said.

Latimer said COVID has always acted differently in people since the pandemic began. Symptoms are different among patients. Some don’t get sick at all; some die. Latimer said he continues to be concerned about the misinformation people get about the virus.

“We’ve had enough deaths to equal 35 years of the flu,” he said. “So, it’s not like the flu when people get sick.”

Latimer worries, too, about staffing because so many personnel have left hospitals either due to the strain of the pandemic or to become travel medical practitioners.

“A lot of hospitals are on what’s called diversion pretty frequently, but it’s mostly because they don’t have staffing for their beds rather than not having beds for patients,” Latimer said.

Both Narby and Latimer said precautions such as staying away from those who are sick, washing hands regularly, masking when community levels are high, and vaccinations remain important because COVID is still a public health issue and nobody knows what the next variant might do.

“I’m not saying we need to hide in our houses and stay home and all that stuff, but it remains a significant public health concern that we need to continue to work on,” Narby said. “Its impact on society and deaths amongst Americans remain significant.”