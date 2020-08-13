You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Houston County Republican Party headquarters opens
0 comments

2020 Houston County Republican Party headquarters opens

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
2020 Houston County Republican Party headquarters opens
SUBMITTED

The Houston County Republican Party held the grand opening of the 2020 Campaign Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at 3124 W. Main St., Suite 3, in Bel-Aire Plaza.

Because of COVID-19, a brief grand opening was held outside. The rules and regulations for the coronavirus will continue to be maintained inside the headquarters.

Many local Republican elected officials attended the grand opening. Republican 2nd Congressional District nominee Barry Moore and Alex Reynolds, spokesperson for Republican Senate nominee Tommy Tuberville, were there to address supporters.

The headquarters has Trump/Pence yard signs, T-shirts, car magnets, caps, and other merchandise available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert