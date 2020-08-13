2020 Houston County Republican Party headquarters opens

The Houston County Republican Party held the grand opening of the 2020 Campaign Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at 3124 W. Main St., Suite 3, in Bel-Aire Plaza.
Because of COVID-19, a brief grand opening was held outside. The rules and regulations for the coronavirus will continue to be maintained inside the headquarters.
Many local Republican elected officials attended the grand opening. Republican 2nd Congressional District nominee Barry Moore and Alex Reynolds, spokesperson for Republican Senate nominee Tommy Tuberville, were there to address supporters.
The headquarters has Trump/Pence yard signs, T-shirts, car magnets, caps, and other merchandise available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.