2020 year in review

COVID-19.
A new coronavirus first identified in China in December 2019 dominated the year 2020. It cast a shadow over everything – family gatherings, outings with friends, going to a movie or to church, weddings, and even funerals. Graduations were filled with space and masks. Proms were not held at all.
In the Wiregrass, the news played out the same as across the U.S.
Hospitals began checking temperatures and restricting visitors in early March. Stores sold out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer and then sold out again and again. Libraries closed. Universities moved to online classes. Public schools closed. High school sports shut down. There would be only sadness in March for college basketball fans. Court proceedings were suspended.
Businesses were forced to close or adapt. Restaurants were restricted to take-out or curbside orders. Fitness centers and day care centers closed. Employees worked from home if they could. Others faced job losses and uncertainty.
Community events like Foster Fest and the Southeast Alabama Highland Games were canceled.
On March 18, Southeast Health in Dothan confirmed the area’s first case of COVID-19 – a Georgia resident who would spend 32 days in the hospital before being released to go home.
As cases climbed, frontline healthcare workers were put in the spotlight as they cared for those who couldn’t recover at home and couldn’t have visitors in the hospital. Personal protective equipment was in short supply and volunteers with sewing machines tried their hands at masks. The state enacted a mask mandate in July, which is still in effect today.
The primary runoff election was postponed from March to July.
Churches held Easter services online.
The National Peanut Festival – last suspended during World War II – was canceled, upsetting those willing to risk health for at least one normal thing in 2020.
People died. Couple Lauri and Wayne Rogers of Houston County passed within an hour of each other. Hartford town council member and former Hartford Mayor Eria Sorrells died after he contracted the virus while attending a chamber function where others in attendance were also infected. And there were so many others.
Masks intended to slow the spread of the virus became political. Not wearing masks became an act of rebellion against government overreach.
And in the early weeks of the pandemic, people gathered in cities and communities around the country following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. On May 31, a Together We Rise rally was held in front of the Houston County Courthouse.
Local school systems delayed the new school year in hopes the virus spread would slow. Most offered a virtual option for families who were not comfortable sending their children to school. Despite efforts to prevent the spread, students and staff became infected or exposed, forcing quarantines and, at times, school closures.
A heralded COVID-19 vaccine arrived in town in December, and two Dothan doctors at Southeast Health were the first in Alabama to be vaccinated as a surge in cases from Thanksgiving gatherings filled hospitals across the state.
Elections
Despite a pandemic, the 2020 presidential election created such a buzz that new voting records were set across the country. Wiregrass counties saw long lines as absentee voters waited to cast their votes early — many voting absentee to avoid long lines and crowds on Election Day during a pandemic. Despite the higher number of absentees, lines were still long on Nov. 3.
The Republican primary race to fill Alabama's 2nd Congressional District seat stretched into the summer as the pandemic caused the runoff to be postponed until July 14.
Former state Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise faced Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman in a runoff for the Republican nomination. Coleman came out of the March 3 primary race with the lead and several endorsements, but Moore came back to win the runoff and the Nov. 3 general election to fill the district seat held by Rep. Martha Roby, who did not seek re-election.
Crime and courts
The anticipated jury trial for Coley McCraney in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett was delayed until 2021 after McCraney’s attorneys requested a continuance due to the pandemic. The trial was tentatively set to begin in November. Beasley and Hawlett, both of Dothan, were 17 when their bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car on Aug. 1, 1999, on an Ozark side street. The case remained open for 20 years before McCraney’s arrest in March 2019 after he was identified as a suspect through DNA testing.
A Wiregrass cold case inched closer to closure with the arrests of three suspects in the death of Perry Griffin, who was 37 when he was shot to death during a robbery at Panhandle Converter Recycling on June 26, 2007. Kevin Shawn Thornton, Jessie Jerome Swain, and Kendrick Fitzgerald Bryant, all of Dothan, were charged with murder and first-degree robbery in July.
A Dale County case was in the news in January when charges were dropped against Carl E. Harris Jr. just as he was to stand trial for the murder of his former wife, Tracy Harris, who was reported missing about a week before her body was found in the Choctawhatchee River on March 14, 1990. Carl Harris was arrested in 2016 after Ozark police reopened the cold case, but Harris’ jury trial was rescheduled several times. Then on Jan. 13, 2020, District Attorney Kirke Adams announced that the charges against Carl Harris were being dropped and that Jeff Beasley of Ozark had been charged with killing Tracy Harris after admitting to the crime.
Community activist Kenneth Glasgow, who has championed for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and established a local homeless ministry, was arrested twice in 2020 while out on bond for capital murder charges he faces in the 2018 death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings of Dothan. Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Arrested in January on drug and assault charges, Glasgow was released on bond. A second arrest for drugs in September led to his bond being revoked on the January charges.
Government and education
In late January, the Wiregrass Public Safety Center held its grand opening.
The Ennis Road facility offers training in controlled environments for firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders. Along with classrooms, a weight room and training debriefing “dirty” room for firefighters, there’s also a five-story drill tower, a burn house to recreate residential fires, shooting simulators and an outdoor shooting range. The training center also features a K-9 officer facility, a collapsed building and parking deck simulator, a trench disaster simulator and a pond for water rescue training.
The $23 million state-of-the-art facility was made possible through a grant from the Wiregrass Foundation and was a partnership between the City of Dothan, Houston County, the foundation and private businesses.
After taking the brunt of criticism over the restructuring of Dothan’s public school system and consolidation of its two high schools, Dothan City Schools Superintendent Phyllis Edwards resigned in September with Chief Operations Officer Dr. Dennis Coe named as acting superintendent.
In 2019, Edwards oversaw a massive overhaul of the city schools. Three schools were closed and a fourth was repurposed. The two high schools were consolidated to form the new Dothan High School while the former Dothan High became Dothan Preparatory Academy. Parents with elementary and middle school children were particularly upset over the closure of the system’s magnet schools.
Edwards left her reasons for leaving vague in her Sept. 8 resignation letter, which caught school board members off guard. Edwards joined Dothan City Schools in early 2018 and immediately set about making sweeping changes to the city schools with a restructuring plan approved by the school board in November 2018 and implemented with the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Even after Edwards’ departure, changes continued.
In November, Dothan school board members approved moving ninth-graders from Dothan Preparatory Academy to the campus of Carver School of Math, Science and Technology on Webb Road and renaming the school Carver Ninth Grade Academy. Students at the current Carver School will move to the campus of Cloverdale Elementary, which will be renamed Carver School of Math, Science and Technology. Dothan Prep, meanwhile, will continue to serve the system’s seventh- and eighth-graders as well as house the system’s new virtual school.
Also in November, Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announced his retirement from the department after 36 years of service. Parrish, police chief since May 2015, agreed to remain until a new chief of police was found.
Those we lost
The year 2020 brought several losses to the Wiregrass. Along with over 200 deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the eight Wiregrass counties, there were also some notable deaths of public figures.
Dr. Press Thornton Jr., known to many simply as “Doc,” was the longtime president and general manager of the Future Masters golf tournament held each year at the Dothan Country Club. His death on Jan. 5 at age 91 left a void. But the tournament for junior golfers started by his father carried on for its 71st year in 2020 with a third-generation general manager, Doc’s son King Thornton, at the reins.
Known for her years on Dothan’s WTVY, media personality Ann Varnum died on June 10. She was 80. Along with her years hosting WTVY’s morning show, Varnum was known for her faith. She published several books and regular column on faith in the Dothan Eagle.
Local educator Wallace L. Smith Jr. died on July 29 at age 101. He was the first African-American principal at Ashford High School and both a street and a scholarship for Black high school students bear his name.
Clayton Jordan taught tennis to countless children for more than 40 years. Jordan died at 69 on Aug. 19 after battling COVID-19 for three weeks. Loved and respected throughout the Wiregrass, Jordan had spent 25 years at Providence Christian School in Dothan where he served as a P.E. teacher, tennis instructor, junior high basketball coach, scorekeeper and bus driver.
Known to everyone as “Red” Holland, Clifford Earl Holland died Dec. 4 of COVID-19. He was 80 years old. For years, Holland’s boisterous personality filled the television airways with programs like his fishing show “Outdoors with Red.” He became known for his “Come on in, satellite!” catchphrase.