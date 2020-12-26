2020 year in review

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crime and courts

The anticipated jury trial for Coley McCraney in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett was delayed until 2021 after McCraney’s attorneys requested a continuance due to the pandemic. The trial was tentatively set to begin in November. Beasley and Hawlett, both of Dothan, were 17 when their bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car on Aug. 1, 1999, on an Ozark side street. The case remained open for 20 years before McCraney’s arrest in March 2019 after he was identified as a suspect through DNA testing.

A Wiregrass cold case inched closer to closure with the arrests of three suspects in the death of Perry Griffin, who was 37 when he was shot to death during a robbery at Panhandle Converter Recycling on June 26, 2007. Kevin Shawn Thornton, Jessie Jerome Swain, and Kendrick Fitzgerald Bryant, all of Dothan, were charged with murder and first-degree robbery in July.