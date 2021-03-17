2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival celebrating 'moving forward' after tough year

Although COVID-19 has caused a multitude of events this past year to look a little different, community members will still be able to enjoy a well-known festival this weekend.

Since 1964, Dothan has celebrated the start of spring with the Azalea-Dogwood Festival. This year the festival is continuing in its long-standing tradition of the Azalea-Dogwood queen and Belles leading a parade of drivers through the 6.2 mile long trail that begins at the entrance to Woodland Avenue from West Main Street.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 21, and the parade will follow soon after. Cars can ride through the streets until 4:30 p.m. to see the waving girls stationed in the yards along the pink-lined streets.

“Thankfully, the festival is a very safe event,” said Azalea-Dogwood Festival President Beth Hemby. “It is all outdoors and people can view it safely from their cars and people that live in the area can just be with their families in their yards and still participate.”

Hemby said that anyone is welcome to join the festivities to watch the cars come through and participating girls do not have to wear long dresses this year. Hemby also invited local pageant queens of all ages to participate by coming and wearing their crowns and banners.