2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival celebrating 'moving forward' after tough year

Although COVID-19 has caused a multitude of events this past year to look a little different, community members will still be able to enjoy a well-known festival this weekend.
Since 1964, Dothan has celebrated the start of spring with the Azalea-Dogwood Festival. This year the festival is continuing in its long-standing tradition of the Azalea-Dogwood queen and Belles leading a parade of drivers through the 6.2 mile long trail that begins at the entrance to Woodland Avenue from West Main Street.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 21, and the parade will follow soon after. Cars can ride through the streets until 4:30 p.m. to see the waving girls stationed in the yards along the pink-lined streets.
“Thankfully, the festival is a very safe event,” said Azalea-Dogwood Festival President Beth Hemby. “It is all outdoors and people can view it safely from their cars and people that live in the area can just be with their families in their yards and still participate.”
Hemby said that anyone is welcome to join the festivities to watch the cars come through and participating girls do not have to wear long dresses this year. Hemby also invited local pageant queens of all ages to participate by coming and wearing their crowns and banners.
A couple of new events were added to the festival this year, as well. Bicyclists will be welcomed to ride alongside the cars during this year’s parade on the trail. Another new way to celebrate this year is through Miles of Messages.
Teaming up with Signs, Etc., Hemby said that people have been encouraged to order a sign with a two-word inspirational message to display in their yard or in front of their businesses.
“I thought this would be a good way to spread some positivity after a tough year,” Hemby said. “All the funds raised from the sign purchases are going towards planting azalea gardens at Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health to honor our healthcare workers. Both hospitals were very excited about the idea when I first brought it up to them.”
Hemby says although this is the first year for Miles of Messages she hopes that it becomes another festival tradition.
The Lemonade Stand Contest will be returning for its second year. Hemby said children do not have to register ahead of time, just set up a stand on lawns throughout the trail or in Solomon Park. Judges will be driving by to collect names and everyone who participates will be given a day pass to Water World.
According to festival Vice President Brad Dunning, this was a record year for fundraising. The board worried that after a financially difficult year, sponsors might fall short from their normal fundraising. To their surprise, organizers ended up with an extra $2,000 that was awarded evenly among the top five contestants in the Azalea-Dogwood pageant.
The festival is also pushing the community to shop local this Saturday, in support of local businesses and sponsors who make the festival possible.
“I just want to thank all the board members and sponsors who work behind the scenes to make this happen,” Hemby said. “The festival also wouldn’t be possible without our partnership with the city of Dothan. We are happy to provide a chance for kids, families and neighbors to spend the day together celebrating the start of spring and our tradition of southern hospitality.”
Hemby said the meaning behind the festival is welcomed after a long and tough year.
“Spring is a time for restarting and rejuvenation,” Hemby said. “We want to remind everyone that it’s a time to move forward.”
If you have any questions about the Azalea-Dogwood festival, email Beth Hemby at azalea-dogwoodfestival@gmail.com.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.