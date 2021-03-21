 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival underway today
0 comments
alert top story

2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival underway today

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival underway today

Grant Grider of Grider Lawncare places pine straw in a yard on the Azalea Dogwood Trail on Wednesday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The Azalea-Dogwood Festival, celebrating the start of spring since 1964, will take place today starting at the entrance to Woodland Drive from West Main Street.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 2:30 p.m. and cars are welcomed to drive through to see the waving girls stationed in the yards along the pink-lined streets of Dothan’s Garden District until 4:30 this afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bicyclists are welcome this year to cruise alongside the cars through the winding 6.2-mile trail.

The Lemonade Stand contest will be in full-swing throughout the trail along with Miles of Messages, a new tradition this year that helped raise money to plant azalea gardens at Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health.

Though the after party will not be held this year due to COVID-19, festival President Beth Hemby encourages everyone to dress up and celebrate their own after party at home, and post pictures on social media.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert