2021 Azalea-Dogwood Festival underway today

The Azalea-Dogwood Festival, celebrating the start of spring since 1964, will take place today starting at the entrance to Woodland Drive from West Main Street.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 2:30 p.m. and cars are welcomed to drive through to see the waving girls stationed in the yards along the pink-lined streets of Dothan’s Garden District until 4:30 this afternoon.

Bicyclists are welcome this year to cruise alongside the cars through the winding 6.2-mile trail.

The Lemonade Stand contest will be in full-swing throughout the trail along with Miles of Messages, a new tradition this year that helped raise money to plant azalea gardens at Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health.

Though the after party will not be held this year due to COVID-19, festival President Beth Hemby encourages everyone to dress up and celebrate their own after party at home, and post pictures on social media.

