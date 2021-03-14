2021 Azalea-Dogwood Queen crowned, Trail Day March 21

Anna Leigh Cooper was crowned the 2021 Azalea-Dogwood Queen on Saturday afternoon at the Dothan Civic Center. She was chosen from a field of 16 contestants as they were judged in the categories of Interview, and Stage Presence, which also included a verbal question. In addition to those categories, their score from a written test also made up a percentage of the scoring process.

Anna Leigh attends Rehobeth High School and is the daughter of Adam and Brandy Cooper. As a junior, she is the drum major for the Rehobeth marching band. When asked during the pageant about her personal motto, she stated that it is “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”

Anna Leigh was crowned by the 2020 queen, Emma Martin. As the official hostess of Trail Day, Miss Cooper and her court will preside at 115 Girard Avenue. Joining her will be the other contestants recognized in the Top 5 Overall Category. They are Lauren Marshall, Ashley Morsey, Kayden Williams, and Blair Wyrosdick. Each of them will receive a $500 scholarship.