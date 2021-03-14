2021 Azalea-Dogwood Queen crowned, Trail Day March 21

Anna Leigh Cooper was crowned the 2021 Azalea-Dogwood Queen on Saturday afternoon at the Dothan Civic Center. She was chosen from a field of 16 contestants as they were judged in the categories of Interview, and Stage Presence, which also included a verbal question. In addition to those categories, their score from a written test also made up a percentage of the scoring process.
Anna Leigh attends Rehobeth High School and is the daughter of Adam and Brandy Cooper. As a junior, she is the drum major for the Rehobeth marching band. When asked during the pageant about her personal motto, she stated that it is “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.”
Anna Leigh was crowned by the 2020 queen, Emma Martin. As the official hostess of Trail Day, Miss Cooper and her court will preside at 115 Girard Avenue. Joining her will be the other contestants recognized in the Top 5 Overall Category. They are Lauren Marshall, Ashley Morsey, Kayden Williams, and Blair Wyrosdick. Each of them will receive a $500 scholarship.
The queen’s title earns a $2,000 scholarship. According to festival president, Beth Hemby, the scholarships are funded by the generosity of local businesses and individuals who support their organization in their endeavor to encourage young women to pursue goals and to give back to the community in the spirit of southern hospitality. The organization’s goal is to increase the level of scholarships even more next year. In keeping with the theme of honoring young women, entertainment for the pageant was provided by the talented Ella Boyd, a senior at Houston Academy.
Prior to the Top 5 announcement, the contestants who scored the highest in each category were recognized by emcee, Dana McCain. In the Test Category they were Laci Campbell, Ashley Morsey, Kayden Williams, and Blair Wyrosdick. The contestants were tested on their knowledge of azaleas, dogwoods, festival history, and information about the sponsoring organization, Azalea-Dogwood Festival, Inc. which was established in 2017 to maintain the tradition of selecting a queen and having Trail Day which began in 1964.
The other categories that the contestants were judged are Interview, which makes up 50% of the overall score, and Stage Presence, representing 30%. Top 5 contestants in Interview were Anna Leigh Cooper, Lauren Marshall, Ashley Morsey, Mackenzie Naley, and Kayden Williams. In the Stage Presence category the top contestants were Anna Leigh Cooper, Emma Grace Gurman, Lauren Marshall, Kayden Williams, and Blair Wyrosdick. Mackenzie Naley had the highest interview score, and Kayden Williams was recognized for winning the Stage Presence category and for having the highest test score.
All the contestants will be honored as the 2021 Belles on Trail Day, which is Sunday, March 21, with the ribbon cutting planned for 2:30. In typical fashion, they will begin the parade atop Corvettes driven by members of the Circle City Corvette Club. A new addition to the Trail will be signs placed along the route with inspiring 2-word messages.
The opening number of the pageant featured the contestants holding a sign with the 2-word message they each selected. Emma Martin led them in their parade on stage holding a sign with the words, “Hello Spring!”, chosen by Festival Media Partner News 4.
The signs which make up a new feature of Trail Week called Miles of Messages, can be purchased for $20. Ms. Hemby shared with the pageant audience that proceeds will be used to plant azalea gardens at both Dothan hospitals in honor of the front-line workers that have tirelessly worked to serve our community. Information to purchase the signs can be found on the organization’s website at azaleadogwoodfestival.com or calling and/or texting 791-2384.