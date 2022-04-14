2021 State 4-H Peanut Essay winners announced

Each year, Alabama 4-H offers students an opportunity to enter the 4-H Peanut Essay Awards Program, sponsored locally by Alabama 4-H and the Alabama Cooperative Extension system, and statewide by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association. The theme for Fall 2021 was “Nuts about Peanuts!”

Two Houston County 4-H youth were recognized for their outstanding essays, Isabella Beaty and Lucy McCraney. Both students placed first in the county contest and received blue rosettes.

Based on winning at the county level, their essays were then forwarded for entry in the state competition, where Isabella Beaty placed first in the Senior I age division, and received a $50 check and T-shirt from the Alabama Peanut Producers; and Lucy McCraney placed second in the Junior age division, and received a $35 check and T-shirt from the Alabama Peanut Producers.

The objectives of the 4-H Peanut Essay Awards Program are to make 4-H’ers aware of the important contribution that peanuts make to the world, to stimulate interest in peanuts, and to help develop knowledge, skills, and attitudes that will be useful to these youth in later life.

For more information on 4-H, contact your county’s Extension office. To learn more about peanuts, visit the Alabama Peanut Producers website at www.alpeanuts.com.