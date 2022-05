2022 Touch A Truck and Car Show

Touch A Truck and a juried Car Show were held Saturday at Landmark Park, located off U.S. 431 in Dothan.

Kids of all ages had a chance to see approximately 50 trucks and other pieces of equipment up close and learn about their uses at the annual event.

Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives were on site to teach kids about safety. Kids and adults were invited to sit in the drivers’ seats and honk the horns on these large pieces of equipment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.