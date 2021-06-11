(334) Prevention Project Youth Council puts on Strike Out Drugs Charity Softball Tournament

The (334) Prevention Project Youth Council hosted the first Strike Out Drugs Charity Softball Tournament which had First Responders battling it out on the field for the title of the "Best Badge".

This event was held on May 15 as the final project for the Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy, a program that is sponsored by a local Chick-fil-A and teaches students how to be strong leaders and to give back to their community.

The Youth Council members were tasked with brainstorming a community project and putting that plan into motion. They decided to host a softball tournament with all proceeds raised to benefit Celebrate Recovery whose mission is to help others by offering free support and guidance to people when they are going through a hard time in their lives.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with six teams in the tournament, Dothan Police Department Blue Team, Dothan Fire Department, Dothan Police Department Silver Team, Pilcher's, Dothan Police Department Black Team, and the Sheriff's Department.

The event was a fun-filled day of baseball, a DJ, Dothan Ice Cream, and food trucks all culminating with a win by Dothan Police Department Black Team. The Youth Council was able to raise $1,900 for Celebrate Recovery.

