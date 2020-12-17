(334) Prevention Project youth find value in giving back to the community

When a group of teens began planning a Christmas party, they each took on tasks they wanted to do.
Two of the teens baked chocolate chip and sugar cookies while one stuffed fuzzy socks with treats and another arranged some music. While excited about the gathering, the teens weren’t planning a party for themselves but rather for the residents of a local children’s group home.
“It’s exciting to be able to give back to someone, and I’m not just thinking about myself,” said Jodie Tomblin, a 17-year-old student at Wicksburg High School. “I’m thinking about others.”
Tomblin is a member of the (334) Prevention Project Youth Council. Once known as the Dothan Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership, the community organization involves youth as advocates to help share information on the dangers of smoking, vaping, substance abuse, alcohol, bullying, and cyberbullying.
Roxane Fuentes, community coordinator for the (334) Prevention Project, said members of the youth council began a Chick-fil-A leadership academy in October. One of the projects for participants is called “Do Good December.”
The idea is to give back to their community by volunteering, whether it’s caroling at a nursing home or creating care packages, hosting a food or gift drive, and delivering items to those in need – whether it’s toys to a children’s charity or meals to the homeless. The plan is developed then put into action by the youth.
For their part, the 20 local youth council members from around the Wiregrass divided their tasks as teams.
One team chose to host a Christmas party for Wiregrass Children’s Home complete with cookies, hot chocolate, and caroling. Another team organized a gift drive for residents of Chrysalis, A Home for Girls. They packaged up 14 gift bags with items like socks, glittery nail polish, and lip gloss, as well as personal hygiene products. The third team is providing new games or replacing favorite games for the Wiregrass Children’s Home. The youth council members plan to have a game night in the future.
Fuentes said the youth members have paid for items out of their own pockets. A larger community project is planned for the spring, she said.
Sa’rai Anderson, 13, is a student at Dothan Preparatory Academy and a member of the youth council. She worked on the gift drive for residents at the Chrysalis girls’ home. The gift packages will be delivered on Saturday.
“They’re going to get pajamas; they’re going to get slippers; they’re going to get things that girls need,” Sa’rai said. “We just really want them to enjoy themselves.”
Austin Miller, 16, a student at Wicksburg High School, helped Tomblin bake cookies for the Wiregrass Children’s Home Christmas party set for Friday. The party is expected to have a snow machine.
“We’re all going to be singing … we’re going to give them cookies, drinks, food, and just have a good time and wish them a Merry Christmas,” Austin said.
