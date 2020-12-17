(334) Prevention Project youth find value in giving back to the community

When a group of teens began planning a Christmas party, they each took on tasks they wanted to do.

Two of the teens baked chocolate chip and sugar cookies while one stuffed fuzzy socks with treats and another arranged some music. While excited about the gathering, the teens weren’t planning a party for themselves but rather for the residents of a local children’s group home.

“It’s exciting to be able to give back to someone, and I’m not just thinking about myself,” said Jodie Tomblin, a 17-year-old student at Wicksburg High School. “I’m thinking about others.”

Tomblin is a member of the (334) Prevention Project Youth Council. Once known as the Dothan Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership, the community organization involves youth as advocates to help share information on the dangers of smoking, vaping, substance abuse, alcohol, bullying, and cyberbullying.

Roxane Fuentes, community coordinator for the (334) Prevention Project, said members of the youth council began a Chick-fil-A leadership academy in October. One of the projects for participants is called “Do Good December.”