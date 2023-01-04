4 area business leaders to be inducted into Dothan Business Hall of Fame

The Dothan Business Hall of Fame will induct four area business leaders during the 2023 Banquet and Induction Ceremony to be held in April.

The 2023 inductees are:

• Dutch Holland, Harley Davidson of Dothan

• Ronald S. Owen, Southeast Alabama Medical Center

• James W. (Jimmy) Rane, Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc.

• John Summerford, Summerford Pallet Company Inc. and Summerford Trucking.

Established in May 2011 by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Dothan Area Young Professionals, the Dothan Business Hall of Fame’s mission is to pay recognition to local business leaders who have made an impact on the community by promoting the free enterprise system of entrepreneurship, civic leadership, philanthropy and humanitarianism toward their fellow citizens.

“Individuals selected for the Dothan Business Hall of Fame are the best of the best,” Lori Wilcoxon, DACC chief operating officer, said in a news release on Wednesday.

“Their business acumen, commitment to community and strong character helped lay the foundation for the great community we call home. Congratulations to them and their families, and cheers to a great event.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18, at Calvary Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets for the event are $75, and a limited number of tickets are available. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Misty Morgan at 334-792-5138 or mmorgan@dothan.com.