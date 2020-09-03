4-H announces 2020–2021 state ambassadors

AUBURN UNIVERSITY – Thirty-one Alabama 4-H members were recently selected as the 2020–2021 state 4-H ambassadors. These individuals will represent the organization statewide while assisting with virtual 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Extension 4-H specialist, serves as one of the ambassador advisors. She said she is looking forward to seeing the outstanding leadership and citizenship skills the ambassadors will bring again this year.
“The 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact in the local, regional and state 4-H program,” Scott said. “Each state ambassador brings a special talent and leadership component to the program.”
Serving as a state 4-H ambassador provides additional skills development in leadership, citizenship, public relations and also team building.
“This year we have the opportunity to make history in Alabama 4-H by overcoming each new challenge that the current world situation presents,” said Marion Bell, Alabama 4-H state ambassador president.
The following 4-H members will serve as the 2020–2021 state 4-H ambassadors: Abigail Lee, Covington County; Abigail Taylor, Henry County; Aiden Mackenzie, Limestone County; Anna-Kathryn Robinson, Conecuh County; Blair Wyrosdick, Coffee County; Blake Harris, Tallapoosa County; Breanna Black, Marshall County; Briley Newman, Pickens County; Brooke Perry, St. Clair County; Cami Cleveland, Etowah County; Christie Miller, Shelby County; Colton Cook, Tallapoosa County, vice president; Cori Glasper, Limestone County’ Garrett Lomoro, Walker County; Hannah Enskat, Limestone County, secretary; Hunter Garland, Washington County; Jessica Duck, Fayette County; Kalen Alexander, Russell County; Karlee Hardin, Marion County; Katie Jett, Lawrence County; Kenlee West, Tuscaloosa County, assistant secretary; Kristen Walker, Lauderdale County; Leah Owens, Washington County; Luke Stephens, Clarke County; Marion Bell, Shelby County, president; Neely Stewart, Lee County; Samuel Sutton, Marion County; Stella McWhorter, Cleburne County; Suzie Feist, Winston County; Warren Williams, Barbour County; and Willow Sayles, Etowah County.
Colton Cook, Alabama 4-H state ambassador vice president, echoes Bell’s sentiments.
“I am excited to meet the new challenges this year is going to present because I know that it will help all of us ambassadors grow and be better,” he said.
Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. It seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders. Visit www.alabama4h.com for more information about 4-H leadership opportunities.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.