In the heart of Southeast Alabama lies the renowned Wiregrass region, a land enriched with history woven throughout the cultural threads of the community. Named after the Aristida stricta plant, this land stands as a testament to the past, and bears witness to the heritage that continues to shape the present.

As the Wiregrass population in Southeast Alabama continues to grow with a population of 139,892 across the cities of Dothan, Opp, Enterprise, Eufala, Luverne, Ozark, and Abbeville. These communities offer activities for residents to enjoy. That includes festivals, murals, monuments, community theaters, and art museums.

The Wiregrass region has evolved from agricultural region to a military-based, manufacturing economy that offers numerous activities for tourists or residents to enjoy.

Here are five unique facts about the Wiregrass region:

Dothan is the ‘peanut capital of the world’

Dothan has been touted as the “peanut capital of the world,” because the area around city produces more than 65% of all peanuts in the United States. The peanut industry began to flourish through the 1920s and 1930s. Local fields were so large that Dothan received the nickname of the “Peanut Capital of the World”

Hence, it’s home to the first Peanut Festival, which was first held on Nov. 10, 1938. In 1938, George Washington Carver gave a speech to 6,000 people at the first festival. The festival has been held annually except for during World War II. By the mid 1950s, the festival formed its own association under the leadership of the Dothan Area of Commerce. By 1993, the National Peanut Festival purchased 150 acres from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on U.S. Highway 231 to host their 10-day event for more than 163,000 different visitors from across the states. The festival is held each fall with the dates varying from October or November. Finally, in 1999, the festival was moved from the farm center to the new grounds where it continues to be held.

Today, visitors can enjoy carnival rides, livestock shows, agricultural displays, live music, arts & crafts, pageants, food, and a plentiful amount of peanuts.

To learn more visit, the encyclopedia of National Peanut’s website.

Art murals in downtown Dothan tell powerful stories

Dothan has 23 different murals that depict important events and notable people across downtown. These works display the steamboat era, and music legends from the Wiregrass such as Buddy Buie, who was born in the area. The portraits of Dothan’s history can be found in the downtown district, and can be found along Foster, St. Andrews and Main streets.

With the murals, Dothan is also known for the Wiregrass Museum of Art. This museum holds more than 500 works that focus on American and Southern designs from 1945 to present. Throughout its seven galleries, the museum hosts 30 exhibitions each year to showcase works from the permanent collection and local artists.

Enterprise found prosperity when boll weevils destroyed cotton farms

There is a sign in the center of Enterprise that reads: “We are one of the few cities in the world where you have, in the middle of town, a pest that’s standing on a pedestal.”

The insect that stands on the pedestal in the middle of Enterprise is the Boll Weevil. In the early 1900s, farmers across the Wiregrass attempted to plant cotton in their farms to make a living for themselves and their families. However, the boll weevil would constantly strip the cotton and lead the farmers to try something else to plant within the area.

This would lead to the turn toward peanuts, and the boll weevil is credited with every bit of the change that occurred. In 1919, the town put up a monument to celebrate the boll weevil. Years later, the boll weevil was placed on top and it became a popular prank to remove the weevil and place it back.

Today, there are statues of boll weevils across the city. This tactic was used to draw attention to local businesses within the area. Farmers’ markets, McDonald’s and firehouses have all been infested by the boll weevil statues. The boll weevil may seem like a small insect to some, but to Enterprise, it represents everything.

Ozark mural honors Wilbur Jackson, the ‘hometown hero’

Ozark has dedicated a mural to former NFL and University of Alabama star Wilbur Jackson. Over 50 years ago, Jackson was the first Black person to receive a football scholarship from the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide. On the mural, he is joined by the head coach who gave him a chance with the scholarship, as Bear Bryant is depicted beside him.

The mural has logos for each team he has played for such as Carroll High School, the University of Alabama, the San Francisco 49ers and the historic logo of the Washington Commanders. The words “Ozark hometown hero” are painted on the edge as well. Ozark has returned the special relationship that Jackson brought to them.

Eufaula is the bass capital of the world

In Eufaula, there is a prominent sign with a large bass that states the city is the “Big Bass Capital of the World.” It’s recognized as such, because Lake Eufaula allows fishermen from across the states to participate in the fishing industry.

During the spring season, tournaments are held on any given Saturday or Sunday on the lake. Lake Eufaula has served for the pro tournament “REDCREST,” which is one of the more popular tournaments for these professionals.

Toward downtown, there is a 12-foot statue named “Manny” and “Leroy Brown” on Broad Street. Both statues represent bass that Tom Mann caught with “Manny” named after Mann’s Bait Company, and “Leroy” named after the largemouth bass he caught.

Lake Eufaula is the town’s biggest asset and a selling point for tourists and residents looking to learn more about their hometown.

The Wiregrass region is filled with unique and plentiful opportunities that tell the story of the rich history of the region and allows for both new and current residents to learn more about their communities.