5-year-old found wandering down busy road after leaving Dothan school

A Highlands Elementary student was found walking down Brannon Stand Road Tuesday morning after apparently leaving campus.

According to the boy’s mom, the 5-year-old was picked up by a Dothan Utilities worker, who called local police.

“The kind man drove Elijah to CVS to meet the police officers, which is when I was called at 9:20 a.m.,” Sara Carlisle wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe said they reviewed footage of what happened Wednesday morning.

“There was a simple momentary lapse in supervision, probably less than a minute,” he said, stating he does not have specifics on a timeline of when the child left the school and when his teacher reported him missing from her class. “We do treat these matters seriously, and we will deal with it according to board policy.”

Coe declined to comment on whether the teacher was facing disciplinary action.

“We are working with the Dothan City Schools to assist them in any way we can,” Police Chief Steve Parrish said, adding he would defer any other comments to school administrators.