COFFEE SPRINGS — A 6-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after drowning at a birthday party in Geneva County.

According to the Geneva County Sheriff's Office, the boy, later identified as Brantley Griffin, was attending a birthday party with around 70 people at J&J's Place At The Springs, when at around 3:18 p.m., he was reported missing.

Officials said Griffin's family last saw him in a playground by a wooden area, and several family members and J&J's staff had searched the woods before sheriff's deputies arrived.

Shortly after 6 p.m., divers located Griffin's body in a spring fed pool. His body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Multiple units responded to the scene as the Coffee County Sheriff's Office provided drones, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Coffee Springs Fire and Rescue, Bellwood Fire and Rescue, Geneva Fire and Rescue aided in the ground search, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office and Opp Fire and Rescue provided divers and personnel for the water search.