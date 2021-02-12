75,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given during Alabama's mass clinics

“I would say 11 percent is not where we would like to be,” he said.

But the state has come a long way since it started vaccinating people, he said. Over the last four weeks, the state has vaccinated at a higher rate – between 105,000 and 115,000 doses each week.

“Even though Alabama got off to a slow start, we are now giving literally everything we can give,” Harris said. “I think for the past four weeks we have done as good a job as anybody in the country in terms of getting out the vaccine that we’ve been receiving.”

To date, 455,097 people in Alabama have received one or more doses of vaccine with 125,553 of those people – or 28% – having completed a vaccine series of two doses as required with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

This week, larger mass vaccination sites like Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile administered far more than the goal set by the state as there were multiple hospitals participating in those areas.

As of Friday morning, participating hospitals in Anniston and Selma had both administered 5,000 doses; Tuscaloosa had administered 5,889; Montgomery had given 8,000 vaccinations; Birmingham had given 12,139 doses; Huntsville had given 12,000; and Mobile had given more than 22,000 doses among the four hospitals participating there.