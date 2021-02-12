75,000 COVID-19 vaccinations given during Alabama's mass clinics

More than 76,000 shots have been distributed in mass vaccination clinics held in Alabama this week, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. But the state, he said, is still struggling to secure enough COVID-19 vaccine to meet ongoing demand.
“The amount of vaccine we have coming in hasn’t changed,” Harris said during a Friday press briefing.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) coordinated this week’s clinics with hospitals in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa.
As Dothan's clinic site, Southeast Health had administered 6,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday afternoon.
ADPH had a goal of 40,000 vaccinations by the end of the week – 5,000 at each site. The state committed its entire weekly supply of Pfizer vaccine to hold the mass clinics. Harris said the large-scale drive-thru clinics are resource-intensive, which makes them hard to sustain long term.
“Clearly, this is a successful model,” Harris said. “We’d like to continue doing it, but we don’t at the moment have the ability to continue doing these week after week.”
Southeast Health will resume its smaller drive-thru clinics next week. Those clinics are done by appointments made online, although the hospital has temporarily suspended its vaccination waiting list while it works to catch up on scheduled appointments.
This week the state expanded the vaccination eligibility to include more essential workers such as teachers and public transit workers as well as those ages 65 and older. Previously only those age 75 and older as well as healthcare workers and first responders had been eligible to receive the vaccine.
The expansion, Harris said, brings the number of people eligible to get the vaccine in Alabama to 1.5 million. While there’s hope for more federal allotments through a retail pharmacy program and federally qualified health centers, the vaccine is still in short supply in the state.
“We still have limited vaccine,” Harris said. “…We are still getting somewhere in the neighborhood of around 60,000 to 70,000 first doses per week.”
Harris said the state is now tracking vaccine demographics, adding the information to its COVID-19 dashboard. So far, Harris said, the data shows the state has work to do when it comes to getting the vaccine to Black residents.
Of Alabamians who have received vaccines, 54.8% were white, 11.1% were Black, and for the remaining 34% the race was unknown or unreported. Harris said data causes concerns over vaccine distribution equity, hesitancy by Black residents to get the vaccine, and because Blacks are at higher risk for developing serious illness with COVID-19.
While Alabama’s percentage of Black residents who have been vaccinated is double the national average of about 5%, Harris said the state needs to improve its percentage.
“I would say 11 percent is not where we would like to be,” he said.
But the state has come a long way since it started vaccinating people, he said. Over the last four weeks, the state has vaccinated at a higher rate – between 105,000 and 115,000 doses each week.
“Even though Alabama got off to a slow start, we are now giving literally everything we can give,” Harris said. “I think for the past four weeks we have done as good a job as anybody in the country in terms of getting out the vaccine that we’ve been receiving.”
To date, 455,097 people in Alabama have received one or more doses of vaccine with 125,553 of those people – or 28% – having completed a vaccine series of two doses as required with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
This week, larger mass vaccination sites like Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile administered far more than the goal set by the state as there were multiple hospitals participating in those areas.
As of Friday morning, participating hospitals in Anniston and Selma had both administered 5,000 doses; Tuscaloosa had administered 5,889; Montgomery had given 8,000 vaccinations; Birmingham had given 12,139 doses; Huntsville had given 12,000; and Mobile had given more than 22,000 doses among the four hospitals participating there.
A second round of mass clinics will be held in a few weeks to administer the second dose for those who received their first dose during this week’s clinics.
But, Harris said even those who have been vaccinated should continue to use caution until more is known on how long the vaccines will be effective.
“We have a path forward now with vaccination,” Harris said. “We really still already have all the tools we need at our disposal to put an end to the pandemic. It just involves our own behavior – stay at home when you can; if you can’t do that, stay away from others and wear a mask when you go out.”
