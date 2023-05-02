A Beacon of inspiration: Weekend symposium to explore legacy of Cherry Street AME, Dothan’s oldest church

DOTHAN, Alabama -- Historians, longtime church members, and a Pulitzer Prize winning author will gather at Dothan’s oldest church this Saturday, May 6, to examine its place as a center of religious, cultural, and civic expression.

Cherry Street AME Church has joined with the Alabama Humanities Alliance to present the symposium, “Cherry Street AME Church: A beacon of inspiration 145 years and beyond.”

Through various presentations, the event will highlight Cherry Street’s role in history, architecture, and community. Activities began at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church at 308 N. Cherry Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Sessions will address the relevance of churches as places of community and foundations for social change. Panelists include:

• John Archibald, longtime columnist for the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times, Mobile Register and AL.com. Archibald, the son of a United Methodist minister, is the author of “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution.”

• Dr. Wilson Fallon, professor emeritus of history at the University of Montevallo and president of Birmingham-Easonian Baptist Bible College. Both Fallon and Archibald will discuss the relevance of churches as places of community and foundations for social change.

• Lifelong and senior church members, who will share their memories of the church’s role throughout the generations.

Washington, D.C.-based historian James Morgan III, whose great-great-grandfather, the Rev. William Hightower, was the second full-time pastor of Cherry Street and the architect of the current building, will give an oral history of the church. He will also describe its construction, architecture, and its historical place of prominence in the city.

Cherry Street is among the oldest AME churches in the state and is designated as the Mother AME Church for the state of Alabama. The church has continually operated since its founding in 1877, the final year of Reconstruction. The current building was constructed in 1908.

“This symposium is ideal for people who are curious about our church,” said the Rev. Dr. Lynntesha Roberts Henley. “For years, many have driven past our church and wondered about its history and what was inside. Our doors are open, and we are happy to extend an invitation to showcase Cherry Street and our history and legacy to Dothan and the entire Wiregrass.”

A downtown mural created by Dothan artist Wes Hardin illustrates the building of the current church in 1908. The symposium will include a conversation with Michael Riddle, Board Chairman of Murals of the Wiregrass, the agency that oversees downtown public art, including the Cherry Street Mural.

Saturday’s event is supported through a grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. The Alliance is a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The organization supports programs encouraging impactful storytelling, lifelong learning, and civic engagement.

“Our event is designed to be inclusive and multigenerational with elements of history, art, architecture, and culture illustrated through discussions from the people who know those subjects first-hand,” said Dr. Frederick D. Sherrod III, Presiding Elder of the Dothan-Eufaula District of the AME Church. “All who attend will certainly be greatly blessed by the lessons, the fellowship, and the relationships established by this gathering.”