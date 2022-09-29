A cappella group The Filharmonic at Wallace Oct. 18

Tickets for an upcoming concert by a cappella group The Filharmonic go on sale Friday at Wallace Community College-Dothan.

The Filipino-American a cappella singing group featured in "Pitch Perfect 2" and on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden will perform Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Bencze Theatre on the Wallace Campus in Dothan.

In addition to performing, the nationally-recognized a cappella group will hold a vocal clinic for local area high school students prior to the concert.

“We are thrilled to have The Filharmonic come to work with local students and perform for the community,” said Cameron Weiler, Wallace College choral director. “It is part of our objective to provide educational, musical experiences to students of the Wiregrass and bring talented artists to Dothan.”

Based in Los Angeles, The Filharmonic was a semi-finalist on NBC’S musical competition "The Sing-Off" and toured nationally on The Sing-Off Tour. According to its website, The Filharmonic has brought its unique blend of hip hop, pop, and '90s nostalgia to more than 150 college stages nationwide and in 2016 were named the No. 1 college-booked entertainment group of the year.

Tickets for The Filharmonic concert are $10 each for students and general admission and can be purchased at wallace.edu or at the Bencze Theatre box office one hour prior to the show.

For ADA accommodations, call 334-556-2587. For more information about the event, contact Weiler at cweiler@wallace.edu.