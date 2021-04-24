'A Different Path' - Fadette resident Kelli McAllister charts new path after limb loss

But it would basically be a non-functioning leg.

“I looked at my husband, I’m like, ‘I don’t have time for that,’” she said “That’s just not me. I’m a doer and a goer.”

She chose amputation and in no time McAllister was making plans for her recovery, rehabilitation and even when she would get prosthesis. An infection, however, threw all her plans out the window. She had seven surgeries and spent 17 days at UAB.

“But I’m still blessed,” McAllister said. “I have a below-the-knee amputation which is much easier to deal with than above the knee.”

More than two months after her accident, McAllister’s leg is still healing and she’s adjusted to using a wheelchair. She’s driving again. She even survived her first solo outing at Sam’s where all the electric buggies were being used and she resorted to wheeling herself and a cart around the warehouse. She’s learned to scoot up the stairs at her home so she can reach her sewing and craft room. But McAllister wants to return to her active life. She plans to go back to work, take a bow on stage again and run a marathon.