'A Different Path' - Fadette resident Kelli McAllister charts new path after limb loss

FADETTE — Life was near perfect for Kelli McAllister.
Loving husband, two grown children, first grandchild on the way and she was about to start a new job as a nurse practitioner. She had her church, great friends, a wonderful home with a picturesque view and four dogs.
She was serving as a volunteer firefighter, ran regularly, did costuming for a local youth theater group and performed with Southeast Alabama Community Theatre on the side. Kelli and her husband, Stacey, loved to spend time hunting and fishing together.
At 50, she couldn’t imagine a sweeter existence. But life can change in a flash.
On Feb. 11, Kelli McAllister left her home with her husband for a hunting trip to Westville, Florida, in rural Holmes County. Normally, she doesn’t wear a belt but on that day something compelled her to put one on. Before the day was over, she used that belt as a tourniquet around her left leg as she waited for help alone deep in the woods.
“The clothes, the outfit that I wore that day I don’t usually wear a belt with and just something that morning said ‘Go get your belt out of your warm hunting clothes and put it on,’ and so I did,” McAllister said. “If I had not had that belt and the wherewithal to know what to do with it … years of training; had I not had that, I would not be here. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that God was the one that said ‘go get that belt’ because he knew I was going to need it later.”
McAllister cannot discuss the details of her gunshot accident due to pending litigation. But as she sees it, the real story unfolds after the accident that took the lower part of her leg.
“God was there,” she said. “He put the right people in the right place. I’ve had to learn patience through this whole thing and that’s been difficult for me.”
April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, an annual event sponsored by the national non-profit organization Amputee Coalition. According to data gathered by the Amputee Coalition, there are more than 2 million people in the U.S. living with limb loss. About 185,000 people have an amputation each year in the U.S. and 507 people lose a limb each day.
McAllister is determined that losing her limb will not define her life.
McAllister credits her training as a nurse practitioner and her time in the Navy as helping her stay calm immediately following her accident. She was able to call her husband, who was only a few minutes away, and placed the belt around her leg by feel as her vision went dark. Stacey McAllister was a Dothan firefighter and paramedic for 25 years, training that also kicked in when he arrived at Kelli’s side.
Kelli McAllister was taken to Flowers Hospital (where she actually works) before being transferred to UAB and evaluated by a team of doctors. They could fix her leg, she was told; it would involve a lot of surgeries, putting rods in her leg, moving blood vessels around and plastic surgery to put the leg back together.
But it would basically be a non-functioning leg.
“I looked at my husband, I’m like, ‘I don’t have time for that,’” she said “That’s just not me. I’m a doer and a goer.”
She chose amputation and in no time McAllister was making plans for her recovery, rehabilitation and even when she would get prosthesis. An infection, however, threw all her plans out the window. She had seven surgeries and spent 17 days at UAB.
“But I’m still blessed,” McAllister said. “I have a below-the-knee amputation which is much easier to deal with than above the knee.”
More than two months after her accident, McAllister’s leg is still healing and she’s adjusted to using a wheelchair. She’s driving again. She even survived her first solo outing at Sam’s where all the electric buggies were being used and she resorted to wheeling herself and a cart around the warehouse. She’s learned to scoot up the stairs at her home so she can reach her sewing and craft room. But McAllister wants to return to her active life. She plans to go back to work, take a bow on stage again and run a marathon.
So, McAllister has learned to do something she’s never really liked doing – accepting help from others. Her church, New Hinson Baptist, is doing a fish fry in May to help raise money for medical costs, which could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars for people who have lost a limb. A friend started a “Help Kelli Run Again” prosthesis fundraiser on GoFundMe. And McAllister herself is taking orders for a May 1 rib and loin sale to raise money.
McAllister has been humbled by the people who have wanted to help her.
“The hardest thing about this is to learn to be a receiver rather than a giver,” she said. “… Just in my work life, I take care of other people. Even in my personal life, I do for others … because that’s what gives me joy – when I can do for other people.”
Faith and humor have also been part of McAllister’s recovery. While still in ICU, she pondered aloud if she could get half off on pedicures. She decided her grandson will call her “Gramingo” after the flamingo that stands on one leg.
And she wants her experiences to give others hope when they face challenges.
“I hope they get that life changes are not bad,” McAllister said. “They’re changes. I have to do things differently than I did before, but it’s not that I can’t do them. I want people to be able to see that adversity is not the end of things. It’s just a different path.”
