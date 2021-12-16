A Journey To Honor: Coleman delivers Wreaths Across America for veterans

A green wreath adorned the front grille of the Allied moving truck Jeff Coleman maneuvered into the parking lot of Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan.
After eight days and 3,500 miles on the road, Coleman was escorted into the Dothan cemetery Thursday by members the local Patriot Guard of motorcycle-riding veterans. It was his last delivery – 500 wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans. In all, he had delivered 6,000 wreaths to three Alabama cemeteries for Wreaths Across America.
Coleman, the chairman of Coleman Worldwide Moving, said it was an honor to get behind the wheel and make the journey for Wreaths Across America. Coleman said he had wanted the trucking company, started by his family 107 years ago, to be involved in the national effort for years. The journey, he said, let him see the beauty of the country while doing a small part to honor those who have served defending its freedom.
“I just loved every minute of it,” Coleman said. “I was on a 30,000-acre balsam-fir farm where we tip the trees and top them, and almost 3 million wreaths will be placed at veterans headstones this Christmas season … I love those who have served and those who have fallen, and I just felt it was my way to pay it forward if you will.”
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 as a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and was started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. Today, wreaths are trucked from Maine to cemeteries across the country to honor veterans with a simple gesture of remembrance and continue the nonprofit’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach.
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, and Sunset Memorial Park, located on Barrington Road, will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at noon. Not every wreath delivered to Sunset will be laid there, however, as some families who have reserved wreaths have loved ones buried elsewhere in the community.
Sunset Memorial Park has participated in Wreaths Across America for eight years.
“Christmas is a great time of year, but for people who have lost their spouses and children, this helps remember them,” owner Robert Byrd said.
The Daughters of the American Revolution and Dothan Civil Air Patrol helped secure sponsorships for wreaths.
Jessica Gautney, a regent with the Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Dothan, said Wreaths Across America gives people a chance to remember the veterans in their families who have died.
“Christmas is such a family time,” Gautney said. “I think just to remember and to have an avenue to express that is really beneficial to the families.”
Having not driven a large truck since his college days, Coleman said it was a little slow-going for him at first, but he loved the experience.
“I was deeply humbled and honored and moved to even have the opportunity to do it,” Coleman said. “It was just an incredible experience.”
