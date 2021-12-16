A Journey To Honor: Coleman delivers Wreaths Across America for veterans

A green wreath adorned the front grille of the Allied moving truck Jeff Coleman maneuvered into the parking lot of Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan.

After eight days and 3,500 miles on the road, Coleman was escorted into the Dothan cemetery Thursday by members the local Patriot Guard of motorcycle-riding veterans. It was his last delivery – 500 wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans. In all, he had delivered 6,000 wreaths to three Alabama cemeteries for Wreaths Across America.

Coleman, the chairman of Coleman Worldwide Moving, said it was an honor to get behind the wheel and make the journey for Wreaths Across America. Coleman said he had wanted the trucking company, started by his family 107 years ago, to be involved in the national effort for years. The journey, he said, let him see the beauty of the country while doing a small part to honor those who have served defending its freedom.

“I just loved every minute of it,” Coleman said. “I was on a 30,000-acre balsam-fir farm where we tip the trees and top them, and almost 3 million wreaths will be placed at veterans headstones this Christmas season … I love those who have served and those who have fallen, and I just felt it was my way to pay it forward if you will.”