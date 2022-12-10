A Love For Museums - Dothan native's journey to Smithsonian began early in life

John Troutman fell in love with museums at an early age.

He remembers visiting the Smithsonian Institution and its museums as a child when his family would drive from Dothan to visit his uncle, who worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C. When he was 4, a giant green steam locomotive housed in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History caught his imagination.

His family bought a 45 rpm record of the sounds made by the train. Troutman still has that record, and these days he works in the museum where that locomotive is located.

“I was and remain someone who can be viscerally affected by seeing the real thing, objects that I had heard about that could transport me to a different time and a different place,” Troutman said.

The Dothan native, a 1991 graduate of Northview High School, is a curator with the Division of Cultural and Community Life at the National Museum of American History. He was project director and lead curator on the Smithsonian’s newest exhibit, “Entertainment Nation” – the first exhibit dedicated to entertainment and its reflection of and relationship to U.S. history.

The exhibit, which opened Friday and will be on display for the next 20 years, features iconic items from music, television, movies, theater, and sports. The exhibit has been in the works for 10 years.

There is the guitar Prince played in “Purple Rain.” Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” A piece of painted wood that was part of the Woodstock music festival stage. Mohammad Ali’s training robe. A costume worn by American Tejano star Selena. A pair of sneakers worn by Fred Rogers on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.” The droids from “Star Wars.”

“It’s just a real joy because we’re essentially stewarding these objects on behalf of the American people,” Troutman said. “They’re all owned by the American people, and the job of the staff in our division is to take care of these materials, to make them available for research, to make them available for exhibitions and digital content, and to share them with museums all over the country.”

When he was growing up in Dothan, there were not a lot of opportunities for Troutman to visit museums locally. There was Landmark Park, a living history and agricultural museum which Troutman visited often, but not much else to feed his fascination with museums. When work was being done to prepare a building downtown for the Wiregrass Museum of Art, Troutman volunteered and sanded floors in the building.

“That was my first taste of museum work,” he said. “I wanted to get in any way I could into museums, but I had no idea how to do it. We had no contacts in the museum world.”

While attending Emory University in Atlanta to study anthropology, Troutman got a job during his freshman year working at the Carlos Museum, an anthropology museum on the Emory campus. He was a security officer. Troutman said it was an amazing experience for him.

“When you’re kind of standing in the rooms and listening and watching people, you learn a lot about visitors – like what interests them, what they think about,” Troutman said. “I was just looking for any way in.”

As he pursued his master’s degree – he holds a master’s in American Indian studies from the University of Arizona and a doctorate in history from the University of Texas in Austin – he took another museum job and began making connections with curators. While in Texas, he took courses on museum work and developed an exhibit on campus.

He and his wife eventually got jobs with the history department at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, and he began teaching classes on public history, exhibit development, and the history of museums. The history department acquired a 1954 Airstream camper, stripped it, and created a mobile gallery space. It was fun, Troutman said, as he and the students learned together. He taught at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette for 10 years.

That experience was as close as Troutman thought he might get to a museum career until he saw an advertisement for a position with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. They were looking for a roots music curator. Troutman’s research specialty just happens to be in roots music, American Indian music, Hawaiian music, and music by Black and white Southerners in the early 20th century.

Troutman got the job and began working for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in December 2016. A year later, he was asked to head up the “Entertainment Nation” project.

“Entertainment Nation,” funded by private donations like other Smithsonian exhibits, is located within the Smithsonian’s new Culture Wing inside the American History museum. The Smithsonian Institution actually includes 21 museums, many of them on the National Mall, as well as the National Zoo.

The American History museum maintains about 1.8 million objects with only about 3% of the collection on display at any given time.

Troutman said objects in “Entertainment Nation” will be rotated yearly so visitors will basically see a new exhibit each year.

One item in “Entertainment Nation” holds a special place for Troutman – the organ shoes worn by Althea Thomas, the organist for Martin Luther King Jr.’s congregation at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery during the time King was pastor and during the Montgomery bus boycott. Thomas bought a pair of black tap shoes and removed the metal taps on the bottom so she could use them to play the organ pedal keys.

Troutman actually reached out to Thomas, who still plays organ, and her family and made the arrangements for the donation.

Learning the stories behind some the objects in “Entertainment Nation” took time and some interesting efforts.

Prince’s yellow cloud guitar, for example, was the musician’s first custom-built guitar. With help from colleagues in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, Troutman had the guitar run through a CT scanner normally used to scan dinosaur bones. They wanted to see how the guitar’s unique curved body was constructed underneath and where it was broken (a typical fate for the musician’s guitars apparently). They found the break on the headstock. An analysis of a paint chip revealed several layers of paint – colors included white, various shades of yellow and peach.

Troutman said “Entertainment Nation” is not so much on the history of entertainment, but is meant to show how popular culture is a part of the country’s history and why entertainment matters.

People, he said, have deep feelings about objects in the exhibit, some of which have been on display in other Smithsonian exhibits. Visitors, he said, have been known to weep when they see Dorothy’s ruby slippers because of some memory they associate with the iconic shoes.

“Entertainment is really what brings us all together,” Troutman said. “Even in the streaming age, it remains an arena where people across political persuasions, different communities of the United States, and everyone comes together for football games or for big blockbuster films. It remains one of the few coming-together places.”