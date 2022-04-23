A Mooing 'Sweet 16' Present: Columbia teen finds a calling in milking cow

COLUMBIA – Tauriel was already waiting when Clementine Smith arrived for the afternoon milking.

The 2 ½ year old Jersey cow had gotten into position in her stanchion – a shelter used for milking a cow. She gets milked twice a day – 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. It’s a routine Tauriel has not broken from since she came to live with the Smith family last year as Clementine’s 16th birthday present.

“She’s not a cheerful cow and she’s not a sweet cow, but I don’t care,” Clementine said. “She’s a little like me in some ways. She’s a little grouchy sometimes, but I love her; I love her to death, and I could never imagine not milking a cow.”

While most teenagers dream of cars or other types of gifts for their 16th birthday, Clementine wanted a milk cow. She was so determined, she was willing to save money and go in halves with her parents. As a surprise, her parents covered the whole cost, and everything else she got for her birthday in September was pretty much to help her care for the cow.

“I’ve always loved farms; I’ve always wanted to live on a farm, and a cow was a very good step into that,” Clementine said. “I’ve always loved milk, I’ve always loved making things and to be able to own an animal that could provide me with that was very pleasing to me. I was very excited about that.”

Her parents – Justin and Belinda Smith – were not really surprised at their daughter’s request. One look at Clementine’s room shows how much the teenager loves to create – bouquets of flowers she dried decorate the wall and a quilt she made from her dad’s old shirts covers the end of her bed. For someone so young, she has an old-fashioned sensibility.

“This is just an extension of who she is,” Belinda Smith said. “So when she said, ‘I want a cow,’ I said ‘Sure, you do; of course you do, and we shall make it happen.’”

Plus, Clementine loves being surrounded by animals. The family has two dogs, a couple of cats, 25 chickens and some very pregnant goats and newborn kids that belong to her younger brother, Huckleberry.

Luckily, the family has a friend in Grand Ridge, Florida, who operates a dairy. Justin Smith took his daughter for a visit so Clementine could ask questions and learn how the milking process works. The dairy actually ended up selling the Jersey cow to the family for Clementine.

The teenager gets up each morning to milk Tauriel and makes sure she’s home in time for the afternoon milking.

“I love to look at something that I know I made – that makes me very happy, so the more things I can make the better it is for me,” Clementine said. “So knowing that I can milk a cow and I can drink the milk, like that’s very important to me and I love that.”

It is an approach to life she developed from watching her parents, who moved the family from Florida to a 143-year-old farm house in Columbia about seven years ago. The Smiths have a large garden and grow the fresh vegetables they eat. What they don’t eat, they give away.

Clementine’s cow has not disappointed. She produces about four gallons a day. Clementine pours the raw milk through a strainer before sealing it up in large glass jars. Each jar is dated and the timing of collection is written on the jar lid. The milk then goes into a freezer for two hours and is then moved to a refrigerator where it will last a little over a week. Whenever the cream rises to the top, leaving a distinctive cream line, Clementine skims it off.

The family drinks the raw milk and uses the cream it to make butter, cheese, yogurt and sour cream. Even the family’s cats and dogs have come to prefer the raw milk over anything else.

Tauriel – named for the female elf warrior from “The Hobbit” movie series – is actually pregnant, and Clementine hopes the cow has a female calf so she can have a second milk cow. One day, Clementine hopes to have a “boutique” dairy with five to six cows all hand-milked every day.

Tauriel is living up to her name with a fierce attitude and powerful cow kisses that can wet the entire face.

“She’s not gentle,” Clementine said of her first cow. “She doesn’t mean to be aggressive, there’s just a lot of her and she doesn’t realize that, so she’ll just go to play with you and like want to knock you over.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

