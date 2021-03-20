A RVing Way of Life - Popularity of hitting the road during pandemic pushes RV sales upward

Aaron McCreight, president and CEO of Visit Dothan, said the city has seen huge changes in occupancy, where formerly corporate weekday travel was most common in Dothan, over the last 16 months weekend leisure occupancy has consistently outpaced the former.

McCreight said RVs commonly target sports families, and with Dothan increasing its efforts to become a hotspot for travel sports, he believes there will be a direct correlation between the two.

“Visit Dothan is already working to promote the RV parks and campgrounds around Dothan for our events,” McCreight said. “Our RV parks are currently expanding and we only have one hotel currently under renovation. That’s a big tell that the market and focus is shifting.”

Clay Dempsey, marketing events manager at The Crossing at Big Creek just south of Dothan on U.S. 231, said that its RV park, Hidden Hollow, plans to become a full destination site for tourists and visitors.

“I think with this new trend of RV traveling you are going to see a lot more invested into RV parks,” Dempsey said. “By adding more attractions to these parks that are already close to the outdoors and experiences that people want will make it a full destination.”