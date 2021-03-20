A RVing Way of Life - Popularity of hitting the road during pandemic pushes RV sales upward

A niche travel experience once reserved mainly for retired snowbirds heading south for the winter has broken barriers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the future looks strong.
Recreational vehicle (RV) sales and tourism have set record sales over the last year and trends indicate the business will continue sales in 2021 and beyond, according to industry experts.
After being stuck in our homes since March 2020, the country saw a spike in outdoor activities that were considered safe during the pandemic, and families began looking for a way to avoid being stuck inside any more than necessary. With most means of traveling like flying and cruises coming to a halt, RVs were the way to go, said Thomas Sparrow, chairman of the Florida and Alabama Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.
“The pandemic didn’t kill people’s desire to travel, but they also weren’t interested in the risk of staying at hotels around other people. RVs are the original ‘personal bubble’,” Sparrow said. “Generally, our competition is cruises and European vacations, but, with all that gone, people had to start looking inwardly.”
Despite the almost two-month shutdown, the RV industry endured at the start of the pandemic. Shipments for 2020 surpassed 2019 by 6% and are expected to be exponentially higher by the end of 2021, according to Go RVing’s website. A study from Ipsos, a global market and research specialist, said that a record high of 11.2 million households currently own a RV.
Dothan RV dealers are having no issue with sales, but rather with keeping inventory available for eager buyers.
Bama RV owner Dave Chavers said his company’s sales started booming last May when his inventory was over 200 units; by August, it was down to seven.
“Manufacturers just can’t build them fast enough right now,” Chavers said. “People from all across the country are traveling here to buy RVs because nowhere in America can keep up with inventory.”
Chavers said that manufacturing is slower than ever because of COVID-19 regulations in the warehouses, but demand is four to five times higher than ever.
In June of last year, another Dothan dealer, RV Connections, sold 87 units, doubling sales of an average month.
RV Connections General Sales Manager Curtis Ford said it was “the best of times and the worst of times” for the RV business, because the industry is hurting in the manufacturing sense, but sales are still trending up.
“We aren’t getting some of our current orders until October, which is past our busiest sales season during the summer,” Ford said. “I believe our industry is going to stay incredibly hot at least through next summer, which means the manufacturers probably won’t catch up for a long time.”
The demographics of RV enthusiasts is also changing. Heather Milner, office manager at Dothan RV Park, formerly known as Cherry Blossom RV Park, has been amazed at how many young families have traveled through and stayed extended periods of time during the last year.
“It’s not snowbirds anymore,” Milner said. “During the summer of 2020 and right around September, we just exploded in business with young families coming through. We’ve stayed steadily busy since then.”
Milner said one thing most RV parks and campgrounds probably had in common this year was installing or upgrading Wi-Fi.
“There were families coming to basically live here in their campers because they were working and going to school remotely, and we weren’t prepared for the amount of people we would have on the Wi-Fi, but we have made it work and everyone has been able to work comfortably,” Milner said.
Sparrow said that he believes RVs will continue as a growing trend even after the pandemic because people will continue to want personal space for a while.
“People are really getting back to nature and now that so many are discovering RVs and the benefits they will likely want to continue traveling like that,” Sparrow said. “More jobs have become remote and people have discovered that they can make anything an adventure, and RVs give you the chance to do that.”
Aaron McCreight, president and CEO of Visit Dothan, said the city has seen huge changes in occupancy, where formerly corporate weekday travel was most common in Dothan, over the last 16 months weekend leisure occupancy has consistently outpaced the former.
McCreight said RVs commonly target sports families, and with Dothan increasing its efforts to become a hotspot for travel sports, he believes there will be a direct correlation between the two.
“Visit Dothan is already working to promote the RV parks and campgrounds around Dothan for our events,” McCreight said. “Our RV parks are currently expanding and we only have one hotel currently under renovation. That’s a big tell that the market and focus is shifting.”
Clay Dempsey, marketing events manager at The Crossing at Big Creek just south of Dothan on U.S. 231, said that its RV park, Hidden Hollow, plans to become a full destination site for tourists and visitors.
“I think with this new trend of RV traveling you are going to see a lot more invested into RV parks,” Dempsey said. “By adding more attractions to these parks that are already close to the outdoors and experiences that people want will make it a full destination.”
The “van life” trend is becoming increasingly more popular with young millennials and Gen Zers who are choosing to live inside vans and campers rather than traditional housing. In a study by Ipsos, 84% of 18-to-34-year-olds plan to buy an RV in the next five years. Sparrow said he believes this trend will also push the RV business forward.
“We have seen a huge influx of under 35-year-olds going for the cheaper $10-15,000 rigs and using them as full-time housing,” Sparrow said. “People are choosing to live and work on the road and that’s only going to increase after the pandemic in my opinion.”
Sparrow said he believes RV parks are like “the last small towns in America,” where people can be communal, safe, and adventurous all at once.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.