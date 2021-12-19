A walk through yesteryear – Northside Mall’s once-popular lower level

EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop shopping, with almost 40 national retailers and local shops offering everything from sewing machines to haircuts in a climate-controlled, 425,000 square-foot, two-story enclosure.
What it delivered was much more – in addition to its retail bonanza, Northside Mall quickly became the mecca of entertainment for people of all ages, and the Place to Be for thousands of teenagers and young adults from throughout the tri-state area.
Weekend nights brought out a legion of young people who cruised around the mall for hours in an endless promenade, to see and be seen. To the utter vexation of traffic enforcement and shopping center management, the parade of mobile youths clogged parking lots and might have created obstacles for shoppers. However, the crowds wandering inside the mall and the bags of merchandise they carried suggested otherwise.
Its heyday was relatively short; before 20 years passed, a bigger enclosed mall – Wiregrass Commons - opened across the street, and Northside Mall quickly lost its appeal as retailers decamped to more active areas.
However, Northside Mall lives on in the memories of those who experienced its vibrancy, like Jeff Dykes, a 1982 Northview High School graduate and now Clearwater, Florida resident, who shares impressions from a recent journey through the past and into the once popular lower floor of the retail complex.
-----
Northside Mall is a cherished memory to those who spent time there during its glory years of the 1970s and ‘80s. Recently, I reached out to the manager of one of the current stores in the mall who got permission from the owners to give me a tour of the lower level.
We met at the double doors next to where the old Morrison’s Cafeteria used to be, an entrance permanently closed to the public long ago. He unlocked doors scratched and dirty from decades of neglect and I stepped inside. I was back in the lower level for the first time in more than 40 years.
When he flipped on the lights, I immediately noticed the building’s emptiness. All the businesses were shuttered, and the entire area was silent. The façade of Morrison’s Cafeteria was still there, along with the open entrance that led down the long hallway to the restaurant’s interior. I peered into the hallway opening and was met by a floor-to-ceiling concrete wall just a few feet away.
We walked down the huge hallway expanse past the cafeteria, but there were no stairs on the right as had originally led to the mall’s main floor. The area was now a concrete bulkhead – probably the foundation for current upstairs tenant, 2nd and Charles.
Exposed pipes and electrical conduit peeked through missing ceiling tiles as I looked down into the cavernous expanse toward the fountain that graced the lower level. On each side, spaces that once were bustling stores now sat empty and still.
To my right was one of the stores that I remembered so well – Oriental Imports. The sliding glass doors leading inside were standing wide open, so I cautiously stepped in. It was barren except for a discarded box lying on its side in the corner and a customer counter. Several lights above me dangled uselessly from the ceiling.
We eventually reached the fountain, which was the landmark on the lower level. The female figurine inside it now stood by herself inside the floor of the fountain. I looked down and remembered all the spare change that people used to toss into it. The blue painted floor was empty now, except for a few stray leaves.
Nearby was a store that I used to frequent regularly as a teenager – Music Scene. The entrance consisted of three huge glass panels, and one of them was partially open. I took a single step inside – just so I could say that I had been in Music Scene one more time. Inside, it was stripped clean; not even a box or counter anywhere.
Moving along, we came to the former location of Sportsworld. It was owned by Jim and Penny Smith, a good friend of mine and neighbor from across the street. I couldn’t see inside the store because some kind of black and brown material covered the large glass panes from the inside.
We finally reached the end of the lower level. Instead of seeing the old familiar escalator, I just saw vast, empty space. The escalator had been dismantled and removed a few years ago. The ceiling above where it had connected was sealed with concrete.
Nearby, I saw the empty storefront that used to be George’s Pet Shop. The glass door was standing open, and part of the glass had been broken out and was lying in pieces on the floor inside the store.
I looked at the adjacent storefront that had been turned into a kind of haunted house during the Halloween season in the ‘70s. The memories took me back to my junior high school days at Girard.