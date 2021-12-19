A walk through yesteryear – Northside Mall’s once-popular lower level

To my right was one of the stores that I remembered so well – Oriental Imports. The sliding glass doors leading inside were standing wide open, so I cautiously stepped in. It was barren except for a discarded box lying on its side in the corner and a customer counter. Several lights above me dangled uselessly from the ceiling.

We eventually reached the fountain, which was the landmark on the lower level. The female figurine inside it now stood by herself inside the floor of the fountain. I looked down and remembered all the spare change that people used to toss into it. The blue painted floor was empty now, except for a few stray leaves.

Nearby was a store that I used to frequent regularly as a teenager – Music Scene. The entrance consisted of three huge glass panels, and one of them was partially open. I took a single step inside – just so I could say that I had been in Music Scene one more time. Inside, it was stripped clean; not even a box or counter anywhere.

Moving along, we came to the former location of Sportsworld. It was owned by Jim and Penny Smith, a good friend of mine and neighbor from across the street. I couldn’t see inside the store because some kind of black and brown material covered the large glass panes from the inside.