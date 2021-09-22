A Walk to Remember allows families to honor loved ones

The Alzheimer’s A Walk to Remember gives people a chance to honor or remember loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and raise awareness about the devastating neurological disease.

The annual fundraising event, now in its 29th year, supports the Alzheimer's Resource Center, a local nonprofit that supports families and caregivers in Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. All proceeds remain with the local center.

A Walk to Remember allows people who know families facing the devastating brain disease to honor their friends, neighbors and co-workers in what the center's executive director, Kay Jones, described as a “community-wide support group.”

This year's event will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Westgate Park in Dothan with Vimal Patel as the chair of the event.

The fundraiser provides most of the Alzheimer's Resource Center's funding for the year. The center uses proceeds to provide educational and support services for families, caregivers and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Services provided by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center (ARC) include monthly family support groups, caregiver information packets, books, videos, activities, pamphlets and brochures about Alzheimer’s disease and related issues.

