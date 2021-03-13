A Year Of COVID-19: Healthcare workers still fighting an unpredictable enemy

Everybody wants life to go back to normal.

But Brannon and Narby agree that getting back to normal is a process. Personally, Brannon said he will keep wearing a mask when he can’t social distance and he’s not sure he’ll see a day when he won’t have a mask nearby or won’t follow social distancing guidelines.

“People have to make their own choices,” Brannon said. “And I would say that I’m going to continue to use my God-given common sense.”

Healthcare is a limited resource, as it turns out. There are a limited number of nurses and a limited number of critical care beds for patients. COVID-19 tested both.

At this point, the biggest challenge in the fight against COVID-19 may just very well be time itself. It’s been a year. New strains have already emerged. Vaccinations are ongoing and the numbers of COVID-19 cases are going down along with the rate of hospitalizations. But people are tired and patience is waning. Alabama’s mask mandate expires April 9, and the governor has already indicated she won’t renew it. State legislators have made a push to stop businesses from being shut down under any future emergency orders as they were during the pandemic.

“I hope that everybody gains a healthier respect for infectious disease,” Narby said. “Pandemics are not to be trifled with. It is an unyielding, uncaring, inanimate enemy. It doesn’t care. In all the emotions we as people put into fighting something like this, a pandemic – it doesn’t care. It’s going to do what it’s going to do. There’s a few things we can do as people to impact the outcome. And one of them is continue to wear masks and vaccinate it as quickly as possible simply because the more people this virus is infecting, the greater the chance that it continues to evolve and mutate.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

