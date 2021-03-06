A YEAR OF COVID-19: School systems facing challenges in return to normalcy

As for high school students, it seems that virtual instruction may be here to stay for the foreseeable future. Dothan City Schools is planning to introduce a fully-virtual school starting next year for students who choose that route.

Mackey said he has hope that we are well on our way out of the pandemic, but the only way out is through vaccination.

“Now that teachers have access to the vaccine, I think we will continue to see numbers go down,” Mackey said. “My concern is when the vaccine will be available for youth.

“We have been fortunate that we’ve had very few ill students, but we still grieve the ones we have lost as well as students who have lost teachers and family members. Even though we haven’t had as much concern about children contracting the virus, I don’t think a lot of students’ mental health has fared well.”

An article published by USA Today said schools are going to have to have a dedicated effort to accommodate prospective changes in the education system moving forward, but many “worry that young children, their teachers, and parents will be left to pick up the pieces.”

